Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Venture capital: Jamie Beaton’s unicorn, Crimson Education, pours cold water on report

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Sir John Key with Crimson Global Academy president Jamie Beaton.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key with Crimson Global Academy president Jamie Beaton.

Has Crimson Education hired an investment banking firm to screen potential new backers for a capital raise at a “unicorn” valuation (a unicorn being venture capital-speak for a private company worth at least $1 billion)?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business