Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Air India crash: No fuel switch checks ordered for New Zealand Boeing 787s

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Rescue efforts at the site of the Air India flight crash. The aircraft crashed into a resident doctors' hostel. Photo / Getty Images

Rescue efforts at the site of the Air India flight crash. The aircraft crashed into a resident doctors' hostel. Photo / Getty Images

Dreamliners and Boeing 737s in New Zealand do not need fuel cutoff switch checks despite Indian authorities suggesting they do after last month’s fatal crash.

All but one of 230 passengers on Air India Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick Airport were killed in the June 12 crash.

On

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save