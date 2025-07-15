Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa both told Reuters they had made new checks since last weekend’s preliminary report.

However, NZ’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has told the Herald no such checks were needed.

“Currently there is no airworthiness directive requiring inspections of the fuel cutoff switches on Boeing 787s from the state of design ... from the US, where the aircraft was originally designed.”

The authority said it was in frequent contact with the FAA.

“At this stage there are no mandatory inspection requirements associated with the Air India accident, or the preliminary report issued by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.”

The CAA said Dreamliner and 737 operators should follow FAA recommendations and airworthiness directives.

Air NZ, operator of 14 Dreamliners, has been approached for comment.

According to Reuters, the FAA this week said the fuel control switch design, including the locking feature, was similar on various Boeing models, and not unsafe.

The crash has prompted speculation which Air India’s NZ-born chief executive reportedly sought to address this week.

Campbell Wilson told staff the crash probe was “far from over,” according to an internal memo The Wall Street Journal cited.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer of Air India. Photo / Lionel Ng, Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Over the past 30 days, we’ve seen an ongoing cycle of theories, allegations, rumours and sensational headlines, many of which have later been disproven,” Wilson said in the memo.

Airline Pilots’ Association of India president Sam Thomas told the Press Trust of India the preliminary report seemed to focus on “one sentence which is misleading”.

He was referring to the cockpit voice recording about fuel supply.

Thomas said the report had elementary mistakes.

“We are not happy with the investigation. And it is going in the direction of blaming the pilots before even the inquiry is completed.”

Meanwhile, auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organization (Icao) are undertaking a full safety audit of New Zealand’s aviation system this month.

The audit, unrelated to the Air India crash, was announced in February.

The CAA said Icao was conducting detailed interviews with the CAA, Ministry of Transport, Transport Accident Investigation Commission, and other organisations.

The previous full safety audit in NZ was in 2006.

John Weekes is a business journalist mostly covering aviation and courts. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.