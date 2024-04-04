Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Ex-Bell Gully solicitor raises $8m for his legal AI start-up - but can you trust a robot lawyer?

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
Ivo founder Min-Kyu Jung: "It's still possible to build great companies from New Zealand but, empirically, it seems to be much harder."

Ivo founder Min-Kyu Jung: "It's still possible to build great companies from New Zealand but, empirically, it seems to be much harder."

Former Bell Gully solicitor Min-Kyu Jung (29) relocated from Auckland to San Francisco, where he’s just raised US$4.8m in venture capital for his seven-person, 1-year-old law-tech start-up Ivo.

He describes Ivo as a “generative AI-powered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business