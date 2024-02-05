An ultraviolet lamp. NovoLabs says it's developed a cheaper, greener, more effective way to treat wastewater. Photo / Getty Images

A Kiwi startup has raised investment funds for what it bills as a cheaper, greener and more effective way to treat wastewater.

Auckland-based Climate Venture Capital Fund has paid $1 million for a 7 per cent stake in NovoLabs – a firm spun out of Massey University research that said it’s developed “world-first”, “next-generation” technology for ultraviolet disinfection.

Using ultraviolet light to purify liquid is nothing new, but NovoLabs chief executive Dr Matt Sells said that with previous technology, UV light intensity and its ability to disinfect drops off at a rapid exponential rate when it is radiated through water – especially murky water.

NovoLabs has worked out a way – now patented in the US, Europe and China – to deliver high UV-C light intensities throughout the liquid being treated.

The startup’s specialised lamps emitting a specific range of UV light (termed UV-C or “germicidal range UV”) are highly effective in disrupting the RNA and DNA structures of bacteria, viruses and protozoa causing rapid deactivation and disinfection, Sells said.

Climate VC Fund partner Lance Wiggs, who joined NovoLabs’ board as part of the deal says the capital raising round was over-subscribed. Although it’s still very early days, his fund sees a $5 billion market potential.

NovoLabs chief technology officer Andrew Shilton - an engineering professor at Massey (left) and chief executive Dr Matthew Sells.

UV cleaning “guns” had a spurt of popularity during the pandemic, but also drew some negative publicity toward the technology – with Auckland University’s Dr Simon Swift warning that they could kill coronaviruses in seconds, but damage your eyes just as quickly.

But NovoLabs is aimed at a totally different market.

“Our system is designed for large-scale disinfection of industrial and domestic wastewater, process water (that is, inside of factories) and other hard-to-treat liquids,” Sells told the Herald.

The five-year-old form has only recently begun commercial sales but said its first systems are already installed, with more on the way.

“We are currently building systems for a domestic wastewater treatment plant and another industry site,” Sells said.

“We’re also working with over a dozen industrial and municipal organisations in New Zealand where we have run trials.”

Those investigating the NovoLabs’ technology include a large meat processing plant in the South Island. (Sells won’t share names of customers while pilot projects are underway.)

Climate VC Fund partner Lance Wiggs has joined NovoLabs' board as part of the deal. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It was not long ago we were a startup located in a shed at the back of Massey University. Today we have multiple full-scale systems sold into industries providing high levels of wastewater disinfection,” said NovoLabs cofounder Professor Andy Shilton.

“This novel technology is capable of providing disinfection to liquids normally considered untreatable by conventional UV technologies. It is also chemical-free and avoids the high electricity consumption of alternative technologies like membranes. With councils and industries alike striving for more sustainable solutions NovoLabs technology offers a new answer.”

Climate VC Fund Partner, Dr Jez Weston said NovoLabs promises to reduce carbon emissions, a key criterion for the Fund.

“NovoLabs’ technology has the potential to replace a large and mature installed base of traditional treatment facilities. It can improve water quality and reduce emissions by avoiding the use of large amounts of chemicals for disinfection and clarification,” said Weston.

“This technology allows water treatment plants to save on their operating costs, reduce their greenhouse emissions, and protect communities and ecosystems by killing pathogens. It’s a pretty compelling technology and company for a sector that’s looking for new and affordable solutions.”

“We have had excellent feedback from industries, councils, engineering consultants and local iwi. This is great recognition for this Kiwi invention given that we are competing against legacy technology from overseas companies which have sold hundreds of thousands of UV systems,” Sells said.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.