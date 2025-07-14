Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Media Insider: How an RNZ story about this city’s weather ended up in front of two media watchdogs - with different outcomes

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

NZ Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray opens up on public funding and the importance of taking New Zealand film projects to the world.

The Hamilton weather story that left an investigative journalist hot under the collar - and two media watchdogs delivering different outcomes.

An RNZ story about Hamilton’s weather - and a run of hot days - ended up before both the Broadcasting Standards Authority and the Media Council, with contrasting outcomes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save