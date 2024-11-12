Steve Corica was the most experienced A-League coach on the market and was a logical pick, even if there were doubters, after the way his long Sydney FC tenure ended. Corica was hungry and ready for a new challenge and so far this is the perfect fit. Assistant Danny Hay is adding a lot to the equation and is the ideal foil. Like Corica, he had a lot to prove, given the circumstances of his exit from the All Whites and is thriving in this environment.

Right recruitment

Auckland FC has plenty of money – thanks to the deep pockets of the owners – and more resources than several other clubs. But they have spent wisely. The visa players have settled well and showed potential, both as individuals and as a collective. Perhaps most importantly, they have embraced the environment, rewarding the club’s deliberate search for good characters as well as good players.

Auckland FC's Hiroki Sakai. Photo / Photosport

Super Sakai

Japanese veteran Hiroki Sakai had nothing left to prove when he came to Auckland – but he has brought the attitude of a first-year rookie. The 34-year-old was the first visa player to arrive and set the standard with his professionalism, on and off the field. That was the ideal example for the mostly young group at the time and meant the culture was already established once the other foreign recruits and high-profile Australian and New Zealand signings began training.

Defensive dynamite

Corica focused on building a defensive platform throughout the pre-season and it has paid off. The team has a sound structure and solidity in front of goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, who hasn’t been required often. Holding midfielder Louis Verstraete has been key in front of the back four but the emphasis is on defending as a team. They’ve also tried to be assertive in possession and press as much as possible, which has shifted engagement further up the field.

Daylight delight

The club pushed for family-friendly kick-off times from the outset and both Sky Television and the A-League bosses deserve credit for agreeing to that request. Playing in the afternoon or early evening has boosted crowds and engendered a great atmosphere, while the operations and commercial side of the club have provided an attractive match day experience at Go Media stadium.

Fans at Go Media Stadium for the Auckland FC match against Sydney FC. Photo / Photosport

Community connection

There’s already a clear bond with the fans, many of whom are drawn from the local football community. That’s no coincidence. As soon as Auckland FC was official, the franchise worked hard to build relationships with clubs around the isthmus, attending matches and holding meetings. They’ve also been proactive with The Port – the official supporter group – realising their importance. The players deserve credit too, staying behind for long periods after both home matches to mingle with fans.

Tough decisions

Corica has already shown he is willing to make hard calls. He left vice-captain Jake Brimmer on the bench on Saturday – after Cam Howieson had performed well the week before. That would have been tough on Brimmer, a marquee signing and former Johnny Warren medallist but showed a whole squad ethos. The Australian responded well, with the late brace to seal the Wellington win.

Hold the phone…

Despite all of the above, no one should get too carried away. There will be tougher tests to come and the usual vagaries of football, with injuries, suspensions, fixture congestion and controversial VAR calls. Auckland has benefitted from a comfortable early schedule, yet to travel to Australia. They also faced Sydney and the Wellington Phoenix at ideal times, after those teams had tough trips to Japan and Perth respectively. But certainly, the signs are good.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.