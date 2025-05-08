Advertisement
Auckland FC: Mt Smart Stadium confirmed for potential A-League grand final, capacity boost

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
Auckland FC have made history and the celebrations were fitting to the occasion. Video / Ben Dickens

Auckland FC will play a potential A-League grand final at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium – with capacity to be increased by more than 3000 seats for the occasion.

As reported in the Weekend Herald last month, Eden Park was always an unlikely venue for a possible decider. Not only did Auckland FC have a strong preference to remain at their home base if they qualify, but the Sandringham stadium was already booked on Saturday, May 31 for a Blues Super Rugby match.

It would have been theoretically possible to have a final on the Friday or Sunday, but that would have had a few downsides for broadcasting and the live crowd.

On Friday morning, the A-League confirmed Mt Smart as the base for the potential match, which will become a reality should the Premiers progress from their two-legged semifinal this month. It has also been confirmed that around 2700 seats will be added to the north end of Mt Smart Stadium for the semifinal on May 24 (6pm).

It was a similar scenario for the All Blacks test held there in 2023, along with the Warriors’ home playoff match against Newcastle in the same year. Should Auckland FC qualify for a grand final, a further 800 seats will be added for that match. That would take the capacity to around 29,000, though the exact amount is still to be confirmed.

Auckland FC's opening match at Go Media stadium had a sellout crowd. Photo/ Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz
“A semifinal at Go Media is going to be a huge occasion for the club and our fans,” said Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker in a statement. “We are focused on winning our semifinal matches, and then a home grand final would be an incredible moment for the whole city.”

“It’s our home, it’s a venue we and the players know well. The team have developed a great connection with the fans there and now, thanks to the additional seats, even more people are going to get to experience that connection and enjoy the incredible atmosphere of live football at Go Media.

“Twelve months ago, we had never even played a game. Now we’re on the verge of the finals and collectively welcoming more 300,000 people through the gate to watch this team play. It is incredible.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.

Save

