All the action as Auckland FC and Western United meet in the final round of the A-League’s regular season.

Auckland FC have already wrapped the top seed for the A-League playoffs up, hoisting the Premiers Plate on home soil last weekend with a win over Perth.

That sees this weekend’s clash away to Western United as little more than a hit-out for Steve Corica’s side as they now turn their attention to going on with the job in the knockout stages of the competition.

Western United have plenty to play for still. While they have locked up a spot in the playoffs, they go into the final weekend of the regular season with the chance to sneak into second on the ladder. That would, however, depend on an earlier fixture between current second-placed team Melbourne City and Sydney FC.

City are one point above Western, but with a slightly worse goal differential. A win over Sydney would secure City the second seed, while any dropped points would open the door for Western.

As Michael Burgess wrote in his report of Auckland FC’s win over Perth, Corica and his men have already achieved a bit of a miracle and there could be a lot more to come.

Just over six months ago they played the first match of their existence – in bright sunshine, in front of a capacity crowd – and eked out a 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar. No one knew where the season would go from there but it couldn’t have gone any better.

Though there is a long way to go from here, Auckland will be favourites for the A-League championship, especially as they will play the grand final at home, if they can progress from the legged semi-final next month.

They are on a long unbeaten streak – now at 14 – and have a strong defensive base and no lack of offensive options, though they haven’t been completely fluid over the last six weeks.