With rich lister owners and investors such as Bill Foley, Ali Williams, Anna Mowbray and Steven Adams, there was always an expectation Auckland FC would deliver on their opening game.

But it’s unlikely they anticipated it to be the spectacle it turned out to be.

Tāmaki Makaurau showed up last Saturday. From the event organisers to the fans, the players and even the weather – everything was on point.

Auckland FC supporters before the A-League football match between Auckland FC and Brisbane Roar. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker told the Herald he couldn’t have pictured it any better: “It’s pretty surreal and kind of unreal.

“If you’d asked me to write down the perfect scenario, it was pretty close to that. It was fantastic for all the fans, but I was also proud of what my guys achieved and what we’ve done in 10 months.

“I was pretty nervous before the game – I’ll be honest – and then it was one of those days which just flew by. When we got the three points doing it with a clean sheet, it was a really special moment,” Becker said.

From the in-game entertainment, stadium activations, food trucks, branding and all-around vibes, the new club had nailed it. Other than the sense of anticipation among fans, it was hard to tell this was a new club.

A standout on the night – both metaphorically and physically – was the inflatable slide set up on the north bank. What’s usually a wasted space at Warriors games, became the place to be as kids queued for their turn down the slide, while their supervisors parked up nearby with a beverage in hand.

“That slide was going for the hour and a half before kickoff [and] throughout the game. I had my little one, my 5-year-old, and he was absolutely gutted that I didn’t take him on that slide and so I promised to take him this Sunday against Sydney,” Becker said.

Another reason you wouldn’t have known it was the club’s first game was the number of spectators wearing official jerseys. Fans of all genders, ages and sizes rocked the New Balance kit with pride – many, too, already with the names printed on of their favourite Black Knights players: De Vries, Rogerson, Sakai and Gillion.

Auckland FC's Logan Rogerson celebrates scoring against Brisbane. Photo / Photosport

Better, still, the lines for more merchandise were chocka, which took Becker by surprise.

“The merch sales were off the charts,” he told the Herald. “The queues were massive all day long.

“It is a huge benefit having been the only place in town to be able to buy our stuff. I understand that [jerseys] were sold out across most of the retail stores across Auckland.

“What was really special about [the day] was the number of kids that were in there and the kids who were all merched up.”

The club’s supporters group “The Port” was key in making the atmosphere what it was on Saturday afternoon. In just 10 months since the new club was officially announced they’ve built a passionate and active supporter base comparable with Wellington Phoenix’s iconic “Yellow Fever”.

And they certainly ignited the imagination for what’s to come on derby day between the two Kiwi clubs.

The Port had arrived in their masses before the gates even opened filling neighbouring bar Lilyworld. Closer to kickoff the group had gathered on the concourse beating a drum and singing their developing playlist of chants. Then, in tidal-wave-like fashion, the Port marched down to Bay 22.

Harmless smoke flares rose as the group marked their territory – this was their house and this wasn’t an expansion club there to make up the numbers.

Port founding member Jonno Ross told the Herald the occasion was unmatched and he was confident the crowds would grow and get louder going forward.

“The fans that weren’t part of Bay 22... I noticed hundreds of different people, they were on their phones recording, and they had a look of awe on their faces, just going, ‘Wow, this is amazing’,” Ross said.

“[The Port] is something that they’ve never seen before in New Zealand sport – rugby fans certainly don’t behave like we did and it’s a positive thing.”

US billionaire Bill Foley is the principal owner of Auckland FC. Photo / Photosport

The affluent club owners and investors were not short of notable contacts to call on and invite to the opening show. Dame Lisa Carrington, Awen Guttenbeil, Carlos Spencer, Hamish Carter, Andy Ellis, Samantha Hayes, Brodie Kane, Jeremey Wells, Heather du Plessis-Allan and many more were all in attendance at the Black Knights’ members lounge.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was also there, sitting next to Foley and Becker. The latter admitted that watching the game alongside the pair was “surreal”.

The thrilling match and goals on a warm spring afternoon showcased the allure of the club, making it an easy sell for high-profile guests.

With at least 12 home games remaining this season, you get the sense there’s going to be a growing amount of bandwagon fans.

Whether they’re fans seeking quality football, eager to build camaraderie with strangers, or are looking for a day out with the whānau, many boxes will be ticked heading along to the newest fad in transtasman football.