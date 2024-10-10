Born to a Tongan mother and English father, Adams identifies strongly with Māori culture after growing up in Rotorua and has long been an advocate for sport in the Pacific region. He said investment into Auckland FC allows another opportunity to do that as the club aims to build a pathway for Kiwi footballers into the professional game.

“I’m excited about the potential of what we can accomplish for young people in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, about the grassroots and community-based approach.”

Majority owner Bill Foley said to have Adams on board gives the club a chance to tap into his global perspective and experience at the pinnacle of his sport.

“I am delighted to welcome Steven to our ownership group, joining our global network of professional athletes and successful business owners in creating New Zealand’s most exciting sports team. He brings wide-ranging experience in business and sport, and a global perspective from his NBA experience.”

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has joined Auckland FC's ownership group. Photo / Getty Images

Adams outlined what attracted him to the Auckland FC project, his relationship with Tim Brown and how he hopes Wellington Phoenix fans will receive the news.

You were introduced to Auckland FC by Tim Brown. How long have you known Tim and how did you two meet?

“I’ve known Tim for a number of years, we connected as two Kiwis overseas in the US. We bonded over a hike to a trail to Golden Gate Bridge. I pulled out a coconut and machete and cracked it open for him. He was really taken aback like ‘Who is this guy?’ We’ve been cool ever since.

“Especially because he’s an athlete too. He’s a great success story of evolving from an athlete to starting his own business. I heard Tim speak at an event for Te Hono around sustainability as well.”

What was it about the Auckland FC project that encouraged you to join the ownership group?

“Tim and I spoke about giving back through grassroots sports programs before the football club was a thing. He knows that I am involved in grassroots and youth basketball in New Zealand. He wanted to give back to his sport as well, he loves that stuff, we were chatting about how that could happen.

“Then the football club came around, he reached out and talked to me about the whole joint. It looked like this was the full circle moment. Tim introduced me to Bill Foley too, it was great to hear about his path and how he’s looking at things.

“For me, I see the opportunity to develop the grassroots aspect of it. Naturally, there will be hype around this, people are going to want to come to the games, watch the games, and kids are going to be inspired. It doesn’t have to be basketball, there is so much kids can learn from sports in general, life lessons. I gravitated to that right away.”

What has your involvement with football been up to this point in your life? Did you ever play as a kid?

“Only played at school, it’s a short man’s game.”

You attended Scots College in Wellington and played for the Wellington Saints before heading to the States – do you think Wellington Phoenix fans will take it easy on you?

“I hope for grace.”

To the players, there will be a lot of nerves ahead of that first match. You’ve no doubt had nerves ahead of big matches like your NBA debut – what would your advice be for the Auckland FC team?

“Embrace it and enjoy it. Nerves are good. When you are in it, just be where your feet are.”

Your Steven Adams Camps have been a huge success, how can you lend some expertise when it comes to supporting up-and-coming talent at Auckland FC?

“Our organisation Sports Pathways has a lot of experience on how to organize sports camps and events. It can be applied to any sport, and it extends beyond basketball. Colleges in the States are starting to offer scholarships for these other sports – rugby is coming up quickly. It’s about getting kids out there, giving them opportunities and helping them make memories.”

Your career has meant you spend a lot of your time in the US. How do ventures like this – sporting or otherwise – help you stay connected to Aotearoa New Zealand?

“Any opportunities that have a connection to New Zealand, I’ll definitely take a look at, I’ll definitely consider. I’m the only one from my family over here, I still get homesick, and any connection back to New Zealand is important for me.

“While I’m still representing New Zealand over here, these opportunities make me feel like I’m still a part of it, I’m still helping out, I’m still contributing.”

Auckland FC’s first home game is on October 19 at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland against the Brisbane Roar.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.