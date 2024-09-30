“How hard, like emotionally? Yeah, it sucks. Feels bad dude. It’s just one of those joints. It happens. You’ve just got to rewire your brain a little bit. Typically when you play as a performance indicator, you win or lose. You have to redo it and focus on the small wins, especially with the rehab process. It’s small wins. You have to reel it back in,” the 31-year-old said.

For Adams, it will be his 11th season in the NBA if you don’t count last season. He’ll be a key veteran in the Rockets squad that has proven young talent in the likes of guard Jalen Green and centre Alperen Sengun while recent high draft picks Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard show promise.

Free agent signings Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been solid additions for a side that was bottom two of the Western Conference for three seasons in a row before a promising turn-around last season.

The Kiwi is still feeling himself out in the Rockets environment, a team appearing on the rise following a 41-41 season.

“My impact...I don’t know. I just don’t have enough information right now. I’ve played a little bit of pick-up games but that’s different from actual structured environment and try picking my spots. So I still have to figure all that out coming up. You can ask me that question in a month, I’ll have a way better answer for you.

“They’re a very talented team. They’ve shown, especially towards the end of the season, the pace they’re playing at is very high,” he added.

Adams said the city of Houston, his fourth stop in his NBA career following stints at Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Memphis, is still all a bit new to him.

“I’m definitely excited to be part of the organisation. The city itself I haven’t done too much exploring. I’ve still got to figure the city out.”

Adams joins former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks in Houston. The Canadian guard had plenty of praise for Adams, calling him one of his favourite teammates.

“He is a boulder. You can’t move him. He’s going to get a lot of guys open on screens. He loves to pass the ball, he’s one of the most unselfish players in our game,” Brooks said.

“On the defensive end, he rebounds the ball like no other on both ends. He’s a presence on the floor. A lot of guys fear him. One of my favourite teammates of my time, he finds ways as a leader to get guys better.”

NBA preseason begins October 8 NZT with the Rockets’ season opener on Thursday, October 24.







