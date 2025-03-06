Harris Rosner is a self-described collector of “one of a kind” sports memorabilia. For the most part, this means he buys objects he says could be considered the first object from a sports star’s career. “The very first time that someone ever wore a jersey in a regular season game? That’s only going to happen one time,” says Rosner, who founded the LA-based company VIP Tickets.
And so Rosner was understandably excited when he got wind of two basketball jerseys soon to sell at Sotheby’s. In an online sale running from March 12-26, the auction house will offer Michael Jordan’s signed “preseason debut” Chicago Bulls jersey, which the star wore in the 1984-85 preseason. And in a separate online sale running from April 10-24, it has Kobe Bryant’s “rookie debut” Los Angeles Lakers jersey, which the late player wore during the 1996-97 season. Each jersey is estimated to sell in the region of $US10 million ($17.4m).
“They’re both certainly items that would meet my criteria,” says Rosner. “I mean, I love both those guys big time, and they’re both one-of-a-kind items.”
Whether or not the jerseys clear their estimates, the $US10 million valuations are a sure sign that the collectibles market has entered a new phase, one where the ultrarare objects-often from players’ rookie seasons-have ascended to a distinct and lofty price stratosphere.
“You can have amazing athletes who are super loved and in demand, but their jerseys are not worth very much because there’s such a big population” of objects, says Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s. “The rarer things are, the more valuable they become. When you deal with rookie items, you’re dealing with one year in an athlete’s career, and then after that point it’s over.”