The Halberg Awards need a new category. They remain special – and are dearly loved – but there is something missing.
The awards, which will be staged in Auckland on Tuesday night, are a vital part of our sporting landscape. They honour the best, celebrate the rest and are the public face of an amazing charitable foundation, which does so much important work in the community.
They have also become – since his death in December 2022 – a way to remember Sir Murray Halberg, one of the most remarkable athletes (and people) this country has produced.
His past 12 months have been staggering, reaching a career peak and firing his club, Nottingham Forest, to unforeseen heights, while continuing to perform for the All Whites.
But this is not new; Wood has been doing amazing things for years. For a New Zealander to play a handful of games in the Premier League – and score even one goal – is little short of a miracle, given the global competition from about 65,000 male professional football players (there have only been six Kiwis in the Premier League since 1992).
Wood has made 252 appearances in England’s top tier, scoring 87 goals, including three hat-tricks. Even before that there were head-turning feats, like finding the net 27 times for Leeds United in a single season in the Championship, ranked as the sixth-richest football league in Europe.
But until this year, Wood had never even been a finalist. Why? Essentially it’s because the awards have prioritised medals, podiums and trophies. Win something and you’re in. Maybe that’s fair enough; it’s an objective measure and clear to weigh up. But it’s also narrow and a more measured way is needed to consider context and overall excellence.
Because, over the years, many fine accomplishments have been ignored by the awards, almost airbrushed from history. That needs to change. It’s time for a category that recognises those who excel on a worldwide stage, particularly in the most popular sports.
Then there’s Steven Adams; it’s been a slow burn coming back from injury this campaign but Adams has been an outstanding flagbearer in the NBA – particularly during fantastic seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19, when he starred for the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the 31-year-old, who has been recently linked with a move to the Los Angeles Lakers, has only been a Halberg finalist once (2014), after his rookie NBA season.
All White Liberato Cacace is another example. The kid from Island Bay has accumulated 74 appearances in Serie A – scoring his first two goals this season – in a country that worships the sport, with more than 3000 professional footballers (you read right).
It’s too late for Ryan Nelsen and Winston Reid, who came through one of the most competitive sporting conveyor belts to captain Premier League teams but were barely recognised here (Nelsen was a finalist once, Reid zero).
It’s also too late for the likes of Julian Dean, Jack Bauer, Dion Smith and George Bennett, who competed with great aplomb in the Tour de France. And it’s too late for the incomparable Wynton Rufer, who won the Bundesliga, along with a European trophy, with Werder Bremen in an astounding career.
But it’s not too late for the next generation.
Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.