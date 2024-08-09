Advertisement
Olympics 2024: Lisa Carrington claims another gold in K2 with Alicia Hoskin at Paris

Michael Burgess
By
2 mins to read
Why the K4 women's gold medal in Paris was such a remarkable achievement? Video / Michael Burgess

By Michael Burgess in Paris

What more can you say about Dame Lisa Carrington?

The GOAT in a boat has claimed her seventh Olympic gold medal, with another brilliant performance in Paris lifting the K2 500m crew to the top of the podium.

It’s also a special day for Alicia Hoskin, who joins the select group of Kiwis to claim multiple golds at a single Games, after the pair enjoyed historic success in the K4 yesterday.

This was always going to be a tough race, with an exceptional K2 field here in Paris. That was shown on a startling first day of the regatta, when the world champion Danish team were knocked out in the quarter-finals, in a major surprise.

The race included two crack combinations from Hungary – the spiritual home of kayaking – as well as two pairs from Germany, who have claimed so many team boat medals over the years, along with the best teams from Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Conditions were also incredibly tough. There was a blustery wind blowing across the course, that got stronger as the day progressed. It made the start extremely difficult, as well as controlling the boat, adding an extra layer of complication to the contest.

But Carrington and Hoskin are resilient – as well as skilful – after all those sessions over the years on Lake Pupuke in Auckland, where wind is often a factor.

That served them well on Friday. In front of another large Kiwi contingent of friends, family and supporters, they shot off the start line and immediately established a clear edge. Carrington and Hoskin were 0.65s ahead at the halfway point, and despite being pushed by fellow medallists from Hungary and Germany, the New Zealand boat crossed almost two seconds ahead.

Their time of 1m 37.28s wasn’t far behind the world record set by Carrington and Caitlin Regal in Tokyo. And it made for another memorable day at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, as Carrington extended her legacy and Hoskin started a new chapter, following yesterday’s triumph in the K4.

Carrington’s medal tally now stands at an astounding seven gold and one bronze.


