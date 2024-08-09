This was always going to be a tough race, with an exceptional K2 field here in Paris. That was shown on a startling first day of the regatta, when the world champion Danish team were knocked out in the quarter-finals, in a major surprise.

The race included two crack combinations from Hungary – the spiritual home of kayaking – as well as two pairs from Germany, who have claimed so many team boat medals over the years, along with the best teams from Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Conditions were also incredibly tough. There was a blustery wind blowing across the course, that got stronger as the day progressed. It made the start extremely difficult, as well as controlling the boat, adding an extra layer of complication to the contest.

But Carrington and Hoskin are resilient – as well as skilful – after all those sessions over the years on Lake Pupuke in Auckland, where wind is often a factor.

That served them well on Friday. In front of another large Kiwi contingent of friends, family and supporters, they shot off the start line and immediately established a clear edge. Carrington and Hoskin were 0.65s ahead at the halfway point, and despite being pushed by fellow medallists from Hungary and Germany, the New Zealand boat crossed almost two seconds ahead.

Their time of 1m 37.28s wasn’t far behind the world record set by Carrington and Caitlin Regal in Tokyo. And it made for another memorable day at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, as Carrington extended her legacy and Hoskin started a new chapter, following yesterday’s triumph in the K4.

Carrington’s medal tally now stands at an astounding seven gold and one bronze.



