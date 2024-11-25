James McDonald winning on Romantic Warrior in Hong Kong earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand jockey James McDonald sits atop of world racing again.

McDonald celebrated winning the 2024 Longines World’s Best Jockey Award for the second time with a double at Sha Tin, Hong Long on Sunday night.

McDonald was assured his second World’s Best Jockey title when Auguste Rodin finished eighth in the Japan Cup (2400m) in Tokyo on Sunday under Ryan Moore, leaving the New Zealander with 160 points to Moore’s 150 for results in the World’s Top 100 Group 1 races.

“It’s a huge honour and it’s just reflective of all the good horses I’ve ridden,” says McDonald.

“I could almost name it the Romantic Warrior Award, to be honest with you, because he was such a huge contributor,” McDonald said of the Hong Kong galloper who earned him so many points toward the award.