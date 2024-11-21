The pragmatic Kennedy admits a failure of that level is always concerning.

“I didn’t know what to think after Hastings, it is not that anybody could doubt his class, but it definitely wasn’t him. I am not his usual track rider so I wanted to feel something more like his old self when I went to gallop him two weeks ago and he felt great.

“He felt really sharp and gave me confidence he is going to bounce back this summer.”

Tomorrow’s blast around Pukekohe will be a test for Crocetti as 1100m could be a touch on the short side, especially giving weight to a natural flyer like Babylon Berlin, who also has recent race fitness on her side.

“I think he can get away with it fresh up,” says Kennedy.

“I’d like to be stalking them close to the speed but not getting too involved and then seeing how strong they are in the home straight.”

Crocetti opened the $2.60 favourite over, surprisingly, Luberon, who is still relatively new to this level but as a result only has to carry 53kgs.

The depth of the field and blazing tactical speed early could make it one of the crucial form pointers to the summer of sprinting ahead.

Kennedy has a strong book of rides as he returns to the track he has made his own since moving from South Africa two years ago, riding a winner every 3.9 rides at Pukekohe.

He is on Terra Mitica in the Counties Cup with the former United Kingdom mare a solid third at weight-for-age level in the Balmerino at Ellerslie last start, suggesting she is returning to something like her best.

“She can be a funny mare, there isn’t a lot of her and she can sweat up at times but that was more like it last time,” says Kennedy, still an air of caution in his voice.

“She only has 53kgs and if she races up to that form she has to be a chance as she prefers firm ground.”

Kennedy suggests a sharp rise in class could actually aid Jaarffi (R8, No.8) when she steps into weight-for-age company against the likes of La Crique and Campionessa.

“I know it is a big step up but I think racing in a better grade might actually help her because she loves the speed being on.

“Down in the grades she has been a slave to the speed, when they go too slow she loses her rhythm because she has such a huge stride.

“I think with a more genuine tempo she could stride out better but there are still some very good mares in that race.”

Kennedy also suggests punters could do worse than a small each way bet on Subtle Power (R10, No.14).

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.