New Zealand’s newest Olympic champions paid tribute to their families and talked about their recent journey as mums after grabbing gold in the women’s double sculls in Paris.
Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors beat reigning Olympic champions Romania by just 0.24 seconds.
Speaking to Sky TV after the medal ceremony Francis said: “It’s definitely no secret that it hasn’t been easy.
“For me, I think about my friends who are mothers as well and what they go through every day – and . I’ve got so much more respect for my mum now and watching all mums and parents do what they do is special.”