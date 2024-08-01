The pair started racing together last year when they were both new mums. Spoors son Rupert and Francis’ daughter Keira – both under the age of two – are in Paris with family supporting the rowers.

Spoors and Francis are New Zealand’s first elite female rowers to return to the top level of the sport having kids.

Spoors said they both “felt so supported”.

“We want to thank everyone from home and everyone who has been cheering for us and cheering for the mums.

“Honestly, it’s been tough but it’s never been dark because they’ve been such a driving force so it’s been a pleasure every day.

“We’ve believed every day with all the support we’ve had that this has been possible to adjust to be standing here now and to say we done it is just unbelievable.”

Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors with Keira and Rupert. Photo / Rowing NZ

Speaking to Lockerroom last year, Francis said the pair of new mums bounded ideas of each other as were “trying to figure out motherhood together”.

“It’s really nice and it breaks up the pressure of rowing as well because there are other important things going on in our lives now.

“We’re lucky in women’s sport in New Zealand we’ve had the likes of Gemma McCaw and Dame Val Adams leading the way in returning as mums.”

There was more joy for the Spoors family with Lucy’s sister Phoebe bagging a bronze medal as part of the women’s four alongside Davina Waddy, and sisters Kerri Williams and Jackie Gowler.

