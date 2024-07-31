Quality basketball is growing around the world and international stars are major NBA factors.
Ironically, Durant is now saying public expectations around Team USA are too high.
LOSER: Our football... be careful what you wish for
The All Whites have the closest thing to a free pass into the World Cup finals.
But the Olympics have confirmed just how far off the pace the Kiwi men and women are in the world game.
The mainly junior Oly Whites were embarrassed by France and the USA. Completely outclassed. It didn’t give confidence about the future.
Stuck as they are in the hopelessly weak Oceania zone, New Zealand would also go into the World Cup finals without the benefit of a world-class qualification campaign behind them.
Getting meaningful friendlies of sufficient quality to prepare for the World Cup is an impossible business.
It could be a disaster.
Which leads to...
WINNER: Katie Bowen
Thank goodness for the veteran Football Ferns midfielder.
The 30-year-old Bowen, who plays in Italy, wasn’t sucked in by the leading post-match “aren’t you proud” type questions.
Bowen called it straight.
She said the Ferns’ campaign was “massively disappointing” and “not good enough”.
On the face of it, the women did okay with narrow losses to the cheating Canadians, the 2021 Olympic champions, and mighty France.
But two outstanding goals were rare highlights, as the Ferns were badly outplayed in their three group games.
WINNER: The Pommel Horse Guy... gymnastics... these new interest groups
The Olympics has its quirky hero. Stephen Nedoroscik’s expertise on the pommel horse helped lift the USA gymnasts to a team bronze medal.
If you haven’t heard that the bespectacled Nedoroscik – who takes his glasses off when competing at these Games – is a Rubik’s cube expert, then where have you been?
Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1