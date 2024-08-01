The final margin was 0.24 seconds, with the New Zealand crew clocking 6m.50.45s.

Their triumph had echoes of the Evers-Swindells’ gold in Beijing, it was that close. It was a remarkable effort by Spoors and Francis, who both took time out to start families after reaching the podium in Tokyo.

The result was a product of a brilliant race plan, that was courageously executed. They were in second after the first 500m – 1.09 seconds behind the Great Britain crew – and had slipped back to third at the halfway point, 1,52 behind the Romanian pair, with the Europeans setting a cracking stroke rate.

But they stayed composed and calm, before accelerating just after the halfway point. Their superior technique was obvious, as they glided across the water at the Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne, establishing a lead of almost half a boat length.

But the Romanians were always going to come back, managing a final push in the last 150 metres. That made things tight – but Spoors and Francis – found something to hang on, for one of the great wins in New Zealand rowing history.

A magical day for the country was made even more special for the Spoors family moments after the double scull medal ceremony.

After watching her sister take gold, Phoebe Spoors took to the water as part of the women’s four and claimed a dramatic bronze, edging a highly fancied Romanian crew.

The Kiwi four — also featuring Kerri Williams (nee Gowler), her sister Jackie Gowler and Davina Waddy — were locked in a back-and-forth duel with Romania for much of the race, as the Netherlands and Great Britain competed for gold.

Sitting fifth at the 500m mark, New Zealand surged into third halfway through the race and barely kept their bow ahead as the finish line crept ever closer.

Despite Romania’s best late efforts, the Kiwi crew were able to secure a spot on the podium by 0.44s, while the Dutch won the race by 0.18s.

The medal was Williams’ third at an Olympics with each coming in a different boat, having picked up gold in the pair and silver in the eight at Tokyo.

In the second final of the morning, the men’s double scull duo of Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry finished sixth after sitting at the back of the field for the majority of the race.

Manson and Parry, whose late semifinal surge into third booked their spot in the race, eventually finished in a time of 6m 21.44s, almost 9s behind the victorious Romanian crew.



