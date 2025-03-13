Mason Plumlee Phoenix Suns and Steven Adams the Houston Rockets are seen engaging in a scuffle. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Adams has been ejected from his Houston Rockets’ home matchup along with Phoenix Suns big man Mason Plumlee after the pair became involved in a scuffle while battling for a rebound.

Adams and Plumlee became entangled after a shot by Houston’s Jalen Green, ending up with the pair on the floor with a mass of players, coaches and staff around them.

The two centres went chest to chest under the basket as they battled for position, with Adams locking his arms beneath Plumlee’s and manhandling the 2.1m, 115kg player back several steps.

Adams then appeared to attempt to lift Plumlee from his feet as the two wrestled, with Plumlee ending up on top of Adams as they crashed onto the hardwood in front of the Suns’ bench as several players and coaches attempted to break up the scrum.