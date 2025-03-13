Advertisement
Home / Sport / Basketball / NBA

Steven Adams, Mason Plumlee ejected from NBA game after on-court wrestling match

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Mason Plumlee Phoenix Suns and Steven Adams the Houston Rockets are seen engaging in a scuffle. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Adams has been ejected from his Houston Rockets’ home matchup along with Phoenix Suns big man Mason Plumlee after the pair became involved in a scuffle while battling for a rebound.

Adams and Plumlee became entangled after a shot by Houston’s Jalen Green, ending up with the pair on the floor with a mass of players, coaches and staff around them.

The two centres went chest to chest under the basket as they battled for position, with Adams locking his arms beneath Plumlee’s and manhandling the 2.1m, 115kg player back several steps.

Adams then appeared to attempt to lift Plumlee from his feet as the two wrestled, with Plumlee ending up on top of Adams as they crashed onto the hardwood in front of the Suns’ bench as several players and coaches attempted to break up the scrum.

A brief review followed and referee Tony Brothers gave both players double technical fouls and ejected the pair - Adams received a standing ovation from the home Houston crowd has he headed to the locker room.

Blood could be seen oozing from a cut on Plumlee’s forehead as he emerged from the fracas.

Fans were quick to point out on social media that this is not the first time Plumlee and Adams have made headlines together - the Kiwi NBA star in 2018 giving up the chance at an easy basket to catch Plumlee as jumped to block a faked shot before hitting the ground - Adams then also helped Plumlee off the court.

Latest from NBA

