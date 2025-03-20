Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals. Photo / Getty Images

The NBA’s Boston Celtics are being sold to the head of a California private equity firm for US$6.1 billion ($10.62b), a record price for a US sports franchise, The Boston Globe reported today.

The newspaper, citing a league source, said the Celtics ownership had agreed to sell the iconic team to William Chisholm, managing director and co-founder of Symphony Technology Group.

It said the US$6.1 billion purchase price is the highest ever offered for a North American sports team, surpassing the US$6.05 billion paid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders in 2023.

The sale of the Celtics, the current NBA champions, still requires the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.

The team is one of the most storied in the league’s history, with a record 18 championships.