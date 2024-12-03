“It’s a derby the boys will be up for it – it’s how you compete.

“The last game was a really tight game and we scored towards the end and it probably will be much of the same it’s a pretty, pretty fierce derby already.

“It comes down to scoring goals at the end of the day and we did that really well, we defended well, last game and we’ve got to do much more of the same.”

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica. Photo / Photosport

At the first of their three ties this season, the new club claimed bragging rights, beating the ‘Nix 2-0 courtesy of two late goals from their vice-captain, Jake Brimmer.

Auckland then carried on with impeccable momentum, to start their season winning five from five without conceding a goal. The side have a knack for winning late, with six of their seven goals scored after the 73rd minute.

Wellington, however, have also had an impressive start to the 2024/25 season. After five rounds, they sit on 10 points with seven goals for and three against – and their only loss coming against their rivals. They have won all three fixtures across the ditch, marking their second-best A-League start in the club’s history – only last year’s historic campaign surpassed it.

Corica pointed out how Wellington forward Kosta Barbarouses could cause them some headaches, while Japanese import Hideki Ishige is also “very dangerous”.

He also expects All White Alex Rufer to play a pivotal role for the ‘Nix when building out and playing from the back.

“There’s a lot of good players in that team and they’re doing really well as well this season and we’ve got to respect that and respect the way they play.

“But we’ve got our own tactics that we will work to and perform on the day.

AFC defender Francis de Vries revealed the All White teammate he’s preparing for another tight tussle with.

“Obviously, I was marking Tim Payne [last time] so that’s the person you pay attention to the most.

“[The Phoenix] are capable of playing really good football, really progressive football as a whole unit and then when they switch their gears and go quickly there’s lots of players that can kind of hurt you quickly going forward.

“That’s something we’ve got to watch out for,” de Vries said.

Auckland FC's Francis de Vries celebrates his goal against Newcastle Jets. Photo / Photosport

De Vries confirmed there had been banter shared between Auckland and Wellington Kiwi players during last month’s All Whites camp.

“We know the demands of football and we know who we are as well.

“We know that we have a good relationship with each other off the field and nothing that happens on the field will change that, of course, we all want to win, so there will be a bit of fire from both sides.”

Aside from what happens in the park, the hosts are looking forward to another great milestone in their inaugural season.

Corica said the atmosphere of the Wellington crowd stood out at the November match and is expecting it to be even more prevalent up north.

“It’s going to be even better now in our stadium as well because it’s a smaller stadium.

“That’s something I look forward to and the boys, obviously respond to big crowds as well. It makes it a great occasion as well for the fans.

“We want to try and make that place a fortress Go Media stadium and so far it’s been a sensational, start for us.”

Auckland FC have worked with management at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart in Penrose to open up the embankment at the northern end of the venue for extra fans to attend this Saturday’s derby match against the Wellington Phoenix.

With the extra capacity, the venue will be able to hold 26,253 people – precisely one more than the current regular-season record (held by the Phoenix) of 26,252.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.