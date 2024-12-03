Auckland then carried on with impeccable momentum, to start their season winning five from five without conceding a goal. The side have a knack for winning late, with six of their seven goals scored after the 73rd minute.
Wellington, however, have also had an impressive start to the 2024/25 season. After five rounds, they sit on 10 points with seven goals for and three against – and their only loss coming against their rivals. They have won all three fixtures across the ditch, marking their second-best A-League start in the club’s history – only last year’s historic campaign surpassed it.
Corica pointed out how Wellington forward Kosta Barbarouses could cause them some headaches, while Japanese import Hideki Ishige is also “very dangerous”.
He also expects All White Alex Rufer to play a pivotal role for the ‘Nix when building out and playing from the back.
“There’s a lot of good players in that team and they’re doing really well as well this season and we’ve got to respect that and respect the way they play.
“But we’ve got our own tactics that we will work to and perform on the day.
AFC defender Francis de Vries revealed the All White teammate he’s preparing for another tight tussle with.
“Obviously, I was marking Tim Payne [last time] so that’s the person you pay attention to the most.
“[The Phoenix] are capable of playing really good football, really progressive football as a whole unit and then when they switch their gears and go quickly there’s lots of players that can kind of hurt you quickly going forward.
“That’s something we’ve got to watch out for,” de Vries said.
De Vries confirmed there had been banter shared between Auckland and Wellington Kiwi players during last month’s All Whites camp.
“We know the demands of football and we know who we are as well.
“We know that we have a good relationship with each other off the field and nothing that happens on the field will change that, of course, we all want to win, so there will be a bit of fire from both sides.”
Aside from what happens in the park, the hosts are looking forward to another great milestone in their inaugural season.
Corica said the atmosphere of the Wellington crowd stood out at the November match and is expecting it to be even more prevalent up north.
With the extra capacity, the venue will be able to hold 26,253 people – precisely one more than the current regular-season record (held by the Phoenix) of 26,252.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Feverpodcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.