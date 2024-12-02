They’re topping them on the ladder and now Auckland’s A-League side are looking to go one better than their capital city rivals on attendance by setting a new crowd record for a regular-season match played on these shores.

Auckland FC have worked with management at Go Media Stadium in Penrose to open up the embankment at the northern end of the venue for extra fans to attend this Saturday’s derby match against the Wellington Phoenix. With the extra capacity, the venue will be able to hold 26,253 people – precisely one more than the current regular-season record (held by the Phoenix) of 26,252.

Speaking to the Country Sport Breakfast with Brian Kelly, CEO Nick Becker said they had “sold out every actual seat in the stadium” with its operators allowing them to sell family tickets for the North Bank.

“[Capacity is going to be] 26,253 which is, funnily enough, just one more than the previous record set by the largest regular season A-League attendance at the last derby down in Wellington which was 26,252.”

The Phoenix will still hold the record for the biggest A-League crowd in New Zealand, with 33,297 fans in attendance for their match against the Melbourne Victory in last season’s Finals Series held in May. To match or better that total, Auckland FC would most likely need to host a playoff match at a venue bigger than Go Media Stadium.