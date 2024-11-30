But they prevailed, offering more evidence of their winning habit and resilience.

A well-struck volley from Colombian Neyder Moreno broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, before defender Francis de Vries got the second six minutes later.

Alex Paulsen was again key with some strong saves, on a tricky day for goalkeepers.

The result takes Auckland FC back to the top of the league, ahead of next Saturday’s derby against the Wellington Phoenix.

It also equals the A League record of five consecutive clean sheets from the start of the season, set by the Central Coast Mariners back in the 2007-08 campaign.

In ugly conditions – with incessant rain for much of the first half – Auckland struggled to get their flow. They had chances but it felt like it wasn’t going to be their day against the lowly Jets, especially when opportunities went begging in the second half.

But they got the job done again, with Moreno stepping up, with a delicious volley off the outside of his right boot, after a corner was only half cleared. De Vries then put the icing on the cake, directing his shot – via a deflection from just inside the area.

There was one forced change to the starting XI, with Callan Elliot coming in for injured captain Hiroki Sakai. Sakai had trained during the week but was still feeling the effects of a hamstring twinge picked up last Sunday, in the win over Macarthur in Sydney.

It was a long time coming for Elliot, his first start in an official fixture since May 2023.

Auckland dominated the first half. They took a while to settle – in conditions they hadn’t faced this season so far – as Newcastle were sharper and first to the loose ball. Paulsen had to be alert to defuse an early chance, after Benjamin Gibson was played in, with the keeper managing a timely block, before the defenders cleaned up the rebound.

Once Auckland got into their groove, they were productive down both flanks, though lacked the spark and fluidity of previous matches. They created space – with Liam Gillion prominent – but couldn’t manage the final moment of quality, against the well-organised Jets defence.

The best chance in the first period fell to Dan Hall, whose sharp volley from a corner forced a fingertip save from Ryan Scott, after fellow defender Nando Pijnaker flicked on. Felipe Gallegos also had an opportunity just before halftime but couldn’t connect properly, after the Chilean had created a quick transition. Guillermo May wriggled free on a couple of occasions, while dangerous crosses from Gillion, de Vries and Jake Brimmer eluded their teammates.

The home side should have gone ahead just after the hour but May’s goal-bound volley hit defender Mark Natta, who didn’t know much about it. It was a sweet move, with Pijnaker finding de Vries, who linked up with May. Newcastle defender Aleksandar Šušnjar was perhaps lucky to stay on the field, after an agricultural challenge on Brimmer on the edge of the area but there was no profit from the resultant free kick. Chances began to flow. Gillion scuffed his shot wide – from a well-worked corner routine – before Brimmer hesitated after being released in on goal, allowing an impressive cover tackle.

In between Paulsen was called into action, a strong save to deny substitute Clayton Taylor. But then came Moreno’s moment, which sparked huge celebrations among the hardy 13,000-strong crowd. Gibson had the ball in the net soon afterwards – but was offside – before de Vries put the seal on the evening.

Auckland FC 2 (Neyder Moreno, Francis de Vries)

Newcastle Jets 0

HT: 0-0

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.