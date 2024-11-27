Corica emphasised that no one is getting carried away, given the stage of the season and the patchy – albeit gritty performance – against Macarthur.

“It’s early doors – we need to look at the bigger picture,” the coach said.

After an even first half, Auckland FC were hanging on in the second. The hot conditions, along with the extended layoff after a bye and an international window, took a toll physically – which was exacerbated by their inability to retain possession. It made for a tense finale.

“We were building good momentum [then] had a three-week period off, which I was a bit worried about,” said Corica. “But we got through it.

“We worked hard for it on Sunday, probably harder than we should have. The first half was good, though we lacked the final pass. The second half, we weren’t great. It was probably our poorest second half with the ball but defensively we showed great character to see out the game.”

Captain Hiroki Sakai echoed the sentiments of his coach. It’s been quite a ride for the Japanese veteran – who took a big leap of faith, into a new club, country and culture, after his illustrious career in Europe and Asia.

“I can’t explain [how I feel],” said Sakai. “This first four games is amazing but we have to stay humble. It’s just four games, we have 22 more so if we want to be champions we have to stay humble and improve our performance.

“Because [on Sunday], to be honest, Macarthur was better, they played very well. Our performance was not so perfect, especially second half but the most important thing is the result. We are professionals so we have to win as much as possible.”

All Whites defender Nando Pijnaker felt the ability to win “ugly” was a good omen.

“We would love to play pretty football and win but that is not always possible,” said Pijnaker.

Pijnaker had a trying afternoon, absorbing a lot of pressure alongside fellow centre back Dan Hall and trying to rein in livewire Macarthur striker Ariath Piol.

“It was a tough game for us as a team and me personally,” said Pijnaker. “It was quite hot, I’m probably not used to playing in the heat yet, so I struggled a bit – I was cramping quite early in the game.”

The defensive record reflects well on the back four and goalkeeper Alex Paulsen – who was again rock solid, with some important saves – but Pijnaker emphasised it is a team effort.

“It’s the workrate we put in [and] we have clear ideas on how we are going to defend,” said Pijnaker. “Also we get on really well, which helps. You all want to work hard for each other. It’s not just defenders, it’s the whole team and the coaching staff pushing us to improve and learn from our mistakes.”

The squad arrived back in Auckland on Monday afternoon. They’ll return to training on Wednesday, ahead of the clash with Newcastle on Saturday (5pm), their first match at Mt Smart in five weeks.

“They will be desperate for points, obviously towards the other end of the table,” said Corica. “A good young team and you can’t take them lightly. In the A-League, no game is easy. We have to respect them and what they can do and keep continuing what we want to try and achieve.”

