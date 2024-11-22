Auckland FC: Improving attack next step for club as they return to A-League action

They want to remain tough to crack, but Corica knows they need to become more efficient offensively.

“Defensively they have been amazing, we need to continue that,” he said.

“We have defended extremely well. We can be better with the ball, generally, keeping the ball for longer periods. We have created a lot of chances.

“We can be more clinical, execute a little better, sometimes the final pass is not there, we are getting into good situations and the next step is scoring more.”

Corica cites striker Guillermo May, who has yet to open his account.

The Uruguayan has impressed with his industry and strength on the ball, along with some silky touches, including the inch-perfect first-time ball that led to the club’s opening goal against Brisbane.

However, he hasn’t had too many opportunities to show his wares in the penalty area.

“You want your striker to be scoring,” said Corica.

“He is working extremely hard for the team but there have been times where we could have laid the ball off instead of having a shot. [It’s about] seeing the game and making better decisions in that final third.”

Achieving that cohesion, with players being able to read the runs and passes of teammates, is the hardest thing in football.

It takes time – at any level – and even more so with a completely new squad, though Auckland has shown their potential, particularly with their threat down both flanks.

Auckland FC's Guillermo May. Photo / Shane Wenzlick, Photosport

The enforced break from A-League action was a double-edged sword.

Though Corica agreed it would have been nice to continue the momentum, he felt the pause came at a good time, given the emotion and energy invested into the derby week.

The team were able to freshen up – with players given three days off – and there was time for some extra training sessions, along with an inter-squad game and hit-outs against Auckland United and East Coast Bays, which has helped combinations.

The time has been beneficial for the foreign players who arrived later, particularly Colombian attacking midfielder Neyder Moreno.

“He is starting to look a lot better physically now”, said Corica.

Having six players away with the All Whites was “disruptive” but also positive, as they were boosted by the time in camp.

Sunday’s match – part of Unite Round - is another milestone; their first game in Australia.

The travel can be draining and adds another challenge, as the Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand Warriors have experienced over the years. The prospect of flying every second week to games will be a novel experience for most of the squad, along with Corica.

“That is the deal when we came here, we knew it was going to be difficult but we are not making it a big deal,” said Corica.

“It’s part and parcel of football, we have to travel, we will do the best we can to recover and prepare the boys.”

Corica, who discussed travel strategies with Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano during the pre-season, said there will be different options across the campaign, depending on the length of the trip.

“It’s something that we have to deal with but we are not going to give the players any excuses to use that as a reason for why we don’t play well,” said Corica.

Macarthur are sixth, with a 2-2 record, after impressive wins over Perth (6-1) and Sydney FC (2-1) and one-goal defeats to Newcastle and Melbourne Victory.

“[They] have got a very good front four, pace and a good striker,” said Corica.

“It’s going to be a tough game.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.