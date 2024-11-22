Auckland FC: Improving attack next step for club as they return to A-League action

Auckland FC have the defensive platform - now it is about sharpening their attack.
That’s the view of coach Steve Corica, as they begin the next phase of their campaign this Sunday against Macarthur FC after a fortnight’s break with a bye and the international window.
He has been thrilled with the application, commitment and organisation of the team without the ball, as they have enjoyed a 100% record and are yet to concede a goal.
The next step in their evolution is increasing the productivity and precision in the final third, to make the most of the opportunities created.
In the New Zealand derby, Auckland didn’t have much to show for their dominance of possession and territory – until Jake Brimmer’s late brace – while against Sydney a week earlier Nando Pijnaker broke the deadlock with almost the last kick of the match.
“We can be more clinical, execute a little better, sometimes the final pass is not there, we are getting into good situations and the next step is scoring more.”
Corica cites striker Guillermo May, who has yet to open his account.
The Uruguayan has impressed with his industry and strength on the ball, along with some silky touches, including the inch-perfect first-time ball that led to the club’s opening goal against Brisbane.
However, he hasn’t had too many opportunities to show his wares in the penalty area.
“You want your striker to be scoring,” said Corica.
“He is working extremely hard for the team but there have been times where we could have laid the ball off instead of having a shot. [It’s about] seeing the game and making better decisions in that final third.”
Achieving that cohesion, with players being able to read the runs and passes of teammates, is the hardest thing in football.
It takes time – at any level – and even more so with a completely new squad, though Auckland has shown their potential, particularly with their threat down both flanks.
The enforced break from A-League action was a double-edged sword.
Though Corica agreed it would have been nice to continue the momentum, he felt the pause came at a good time, given the emotion and energy invested into the derby week.
The team were able to freshen up – with players given three days off – and there was time for some extra training sessions, along with an inter-squad game and hit-outs against Auckland United and East Coast Bays, which has helped combinations.
The time has been beneficial for the foreign players who arrived later, particularly Colombian attacking midfielder Neyder Moreno.
“He is starting to look a lot better physically now”, said Corica.
Having six players away with the All Whites was “disruptive” but also positive, as they were boosted by the time in camp.
Sunday’s match – part of Unite Round - is another milestone; their first game in Australia.
The travel can be draining and adds another challenge, as the Wellington Phoenix and New Zealand Warriors have experienced over the years. The prospect of flying every second week to games will be a novel experience for most of the squad, along with Corica.
