Football Australia has explained why match officials ruled out Logan Rogerson’s goal in Auckland FC’s A-League semifinal against the Melbourne Victory.
The crucial decision on Saturday at Go Media Stadium came after Auckland FC went 2-0 down (2-1 on aggregate) in the second half of the second leg ofthe semifinal.
Football Australia, which manages the A-League match officials, told the Herald why the video assistant referee (VAR) review was so brief.
"The footage from the VAR was inconclusive, so in these circumstances we need to go with the on-field decision from the referee."
The moment played out following a Francis De Vries corner in the 69th minute. As the ball was cleared from the goalmouth, Guillermo May managed to hook the ball with his left foot to the back post, finding Rogerson, who slotted the ball into the back of the net with a header.
The crowd erupted and celebrations kicked off, before assistant referee Kearney Robinson erected his flag. His call suggested that May’s cross had crossed the byline and went out before curling back in.
The cross was briefly checked by the VAR, however, the on-field decision stood.
“So, for me, the referee’s made a bad decision, the linesman has, and so has the VAR because that would have obviously helped us get back into the game.”
“I don’t want an apology,” said Corica. “I want the right decision to be made. In my opinion, they got it wrong and that could have cost us getting back into the game and getting into a final. You’re talking about big decisions there, so you would hope they get it right.”
