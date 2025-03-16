It wasn’t what anyone would have expected – given the respective positions of the two teams – but the 10th-placed Mariners were good value for the result.

They fought hard and were the better team for long periods, against an uncharacteristically flat Auckland FC, where the vast majority were off their game.

After a bright start – provided by a superb team goal in the 10th minutes, finished by Guillermo May – the Black Knights failed to settle.

They couldn’t get their rhythm – in or out of possession – and looked hesitant for long periods. The Mariners had nothing to lose and improved as the match progressed, winning the midfield battle and handling the Auckland threats, before they equalised in the 71st minute.

The league leaders still had enough chances to win but couldn’t take them.

The result will offer encouragement to the chasing pack, ahead of the final run of six matches, with only two in Auckland.

Coach Steve Corica made one change, with the returning Dan Hall in for the suspended Nando Pijnaker.

The opening goal was a beauty. An inch-perfect pass from Neyder Moreno split the defence, before Jesse Randall produced a pinpoint cross for May’s emphatic header. It was a relief for Randall – who squandered a good chance moments earlier as he misjudged a Hiroki Sakai delivery – and another example of Moreno’s X-factor.

Auckland FC celebrate a goal by Guillermo May. Photo / Photosport

They could have gone further ahead but Randall couldn’t make the most of a precise Francis de Vries' ball, while May miscued after neat passing had offered an opportunity.

But the lead didn’t provide the expected impetus. Instead, Auckland FC were untidy and loose; passes were a touch short, movement wasn’t quite there and the physical presence was lacking, as Corica got increasingly frustrated on the sideline.

It meant Central Coast got momentum and began to look more likely; Hall got across to block a Lucas Mauragis' shot, before Christian Theoharous forced a point blank save from Alex Paulsen.

Auckland got going again just before halftime, as May twisted free to sting the palms of goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen, then Logan Rogerson nodded narrowly wide from a near post corner.

But it wasn’t convincing. Auckland continued to be slightly off-colour into the second half, unable to apply their usual press. Substitutes Cameron Howieson (Randall) and Marlee Francois (Moreno) were introduced on the hour mark and also had an immediate impact but Howieson’s cross for Rogerson was a yard long.

But it felt like the game was in the balance, before the Mariners’ deserved equaliser. It came from a quick counter – with some delightful footwork in the middle of the park – before Vitor Feijao headed home. But it won’t look good in the review session, as there was no pressure on the cross, then the usually reliable de Vries hesitated, allowing Feijao to nip in.

That felt like the shock that Auckland FC needed. The intensity lifted, before Elliott’s emphatic finish, after Sakai had cleverly nodded down a deep free kick from de Vries. It was a fine strike, bisecting a small gap between the near post and the keeper.

That should have been enough but Auckland FC failed to close it out the result, conceding in calamitous fashion, as the ball pinballed around the penalty area, before Nicholas Duarte’s header was deflected in off Sakai.

Auckland FC 2 (Guillermo May 10′, Callan Elliott 78′)

Central Coast Mariners 2 (Vitor Feijao 71′, Nicholas Duarte 90′)

Halftime 1-0