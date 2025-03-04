Auckland FC players thank the home fans after their draw with Adelaide United. Photo / Photosport

A review panel has decided the video assistant referee (VAR) should not have intervened and a penalty awarded to Adelaide United in their 4-4 draw with Auckland FC on Saturday.

Referee Daniel Elder was called back during play in the 60th minute of the top of the table A-League clash to review an earlier challenge by AFC midfielder Louis Verstraete on Adelaide’s Ethan Alagich inside the penalty area.

After the on-field review was conducted, it was judged Verstraete’s contact on Alagich met the threshold for a penalty and one was awarded.

With Auckland ahead 3-1, Zach Clough converted the spot kick to make it 3-2 and get the visitors back into the match.

After each round of A-Leagues fixtures, the referees review panel convenes to look at any incident from the round and review the performances of appointed match officials.