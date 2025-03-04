Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Review panel finds first Adelaide penalty against Auckland FC should not have been awarded

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland FC players thank the home fans after their draw with Adelaide United. Photo / Photosport

A review panel has decided the video assistant referee (VAR) should not have intervened and a penalty awarded to Adelaide United in their 4-4 draw with Auckland FC on Saturday.

Referee Daniel Elder was called back during play in the 60th minute of the top of the table A-League clash to review an earlier challenge by AFC midfielder Louis Verstraete on Adelaide’s Ethan Alagich inside the penalty area.

After the on-field review was conducted, it was judged Verstraete’s contact on Alagich met the threshold for a penalty and one was awarded.

With Auckland ahead 3-1, Zach Clough converted the spot kick to make it 3-2 and get the visitors back into the match.

After each round of A-Leagues fixtures, the referees review panel convenes to look at any incident from the round and review the performances of appointed match officials.

A Football Australia spokesperson said in a statement provided to the Herald the panel found the initial decision of no penalty was correct and the VAR was wrong to intervene and recommend an on-field review.

The panel also found the final decision of a penalty was incorrect as the challenge fell below the contact threshold.

“The review panel thought the initial decision by the referee was correct. They felt the VAR was wrong to intervene and recommend an on-field review (OFR).

“The review panel believe the final decision of penalty following the review was incorrect as it fell below the contact threshold.”

It was not the only controversial penalty awarded during the match as in the 77th minute Auckland defender Tommy Smith brought down Stefan Mauk in the area and again Clough scored from the penalty spot.

In the case of the second penalty, Football Australia said the review panel found the decision of a penalty was correct.

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica was visibly upset at the second penalty ruling and earned a yellow card for his outburst.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor and golf reporter for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.

