”It’s something that you don’t consciously think about a lot whilst you’re in it,” said de Vries. “When you’re analysing it from the outside, you’re looking at the bigger picture, but for us as players, it’s just about what’s on the cards next week. We know we’ve got [Melbourne] Victory next and every game’s tough as every team’s got something to play for and lots of teams are hitting form. We are continuing to stick to our guns, stay playing the way that we want to and we’ll see what comes off the back of that.”

De Vries is one of only three players, along with goalkeeper Alex Paulsen and striker Guillermo May, who have started every match this season. It’s quite an achievement, given he arrived at the club via local football and hadn’t been in a professional environment since early 2023, when he left Sweden. And it’s not just the appearances but the impact. Saturday’s crucial 68th-minute equaliser was his second goal of the season, to go with six assists. He has touched the ball than any other Auckland FC player across this campaign – and has also sent in more than 100 crosses with his educated left foot.

Francis De Vries celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Sydney FC. Photo / AAP

”I feel very proud of the season that I’ve had,” admitted de Vries. “Often football is difficult. You’re tired or there’s pressure or there’s discipline and everything. So to come away from it with a feeling of satisfaction, especially after these moments where you can personally contribute to the team doing well is a really cool feeling.”

De Vries had mixed emotions after Saturday’s match. He wasn’t pleased with the nature of Sydney’s two goals – both spectacular long range efforts from young star Adrian Segecic – and felt a bit “responsible” for the first, believing he could have closed down the play quicker. But he was thrilled with the team’s response from there.

”We are a tight knit group and that’s a great thing to show together on the field, the way we fought back,” said de Vries.

After Logan Rogerson’s “crucial” 35th minute goal, de Vries popped up with his emphatic finish, after a foray by captain Hiroki Sakai.

”When it fell to me, I thought, okay, that’s a good chance,” said de Vries. “[In the moment] it’s just good contact on the ball, get the technique right and then see where it ends up.”

That goal was the cue for a wildly open game to become even more frantic, as both teams chased a winner. It was precarious but Auckland FC had the better opportunities, with Jake Brimmer blocked from close range and Neyder Moreno hitting the post after a goalkeeping blunder.

”I think half the boys [were] already celebrating before he’s even kicked it,” said de Vries of Brimmer’s chance. “It’s one of them that, on a different day, those things go your way. Unfortunately [on Saturday] it didn’t.”

