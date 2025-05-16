Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Auckland FC: Francis de Vries and his extraordinary road to A-League success

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Auckland FC's Francis de Vries celebrates a goal. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC's Francis de Vries celebrates a goal. Photo / Photosport

When Francis de Vries turned up for one of his first trials in Europe, he ended up running around an Ikea carpark.

The temperature was hovering below zero, it was dark and the team’s manager had driven off down the road, telling the squad to run to his car and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport