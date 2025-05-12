Auckland FC chief executive Nick Becker said the appearance was a big hit.

“He spoke for about 45 minutes,” Becker told the Herald. “The attention span of [footballers] in those situations isn’t always great, but they were hanging on his every word.”

The 112-test All Black talked in detail about the 2007 Rugby World Cup campaign, where the All Blacks were stunned 20-18 by France in the quarter-final in Cardiff, still the biggest shock in New Zealand’s tournament history.

“He spoke about the expectation of the nation but also about complacency,” said Becker. “Within the camp, they’d beaten France by [big margins] twice in the previous 12 months (42-11 and 61-10) and they went into that match unprepared for what France were able to produce and they were a little bit complacent.”

Auckland FC celebrate a goal. Photo / Photosport

Although the respective scenarios are very different, Becker saw it as an important reminder for the Black Knights, given what happened against Western United last December, when they were smashed 4-0 at home, in one of only three defeats in the regular season.

“We were unbeaten and had won six in a row,” recalled Becker. “We were having a great start and turned up at Go Media thinking that we just have to be there to win and got a good solid lesson that that wasn’t the case. That’s an important one because it’s those moments of complacency or a lack of concentration where you end up giving up a goal or switching in that second and it comes back to hurt you.”

Carter, who scored a record 1598 points in test rugby, also discussed making the most of the next few weeks, wherever the journey goes.

“He talked about how this is the moment you train hard for, this is what you play for,” said Becker. “So try to enjoy it, find the fun, the entertainment in it because this kind of thing doesn’t always come around.”

Knockout football, in whatever code, brings different challenges and a different style of game, as there is no second chance. Carter touched on embracing the pressure and walking towards it, along the blue head/red head mindset tool developed by long-time All Blacks mental performance guru (and former All White) Ceri Evans.

“You lose that concentration or confidence for whatever reason and you’re not there and you’re not able to contribute everything to the team like you should be,” said Becker. “So it was about how do you actually reset yourself and get back into that ‘blue’ head space where you are actually a significant contributor; you’re doing your job, you are level-headed on the pitch and you are able to make the right decisions.”

On a lighter note, Carter also admitted he was “jealous” of what was in store for the Auckland team over the next fortnight.

“He pointed to the fact they would play in front of a sold-out Go Media stadium, with hundreds of thousands of people watching them on television,” said Becker. “He said it’s what he misses the most since he hung up his boots. He advised them to remember to take a moment and enjoy it and realise this is a big part of their career.”

The Carter talk sat alongside extensive work done by club mental performance coach Hamish Barton in the last two weeks, since the Premier’s Plate was sealed. While there is great pride in that achievement, it now needs to be almost forgotten, as Auckland FC enter a “new season”, with a physical and mental restart.

The players have to find their best form – individually and collectively – in a different environment, with the added pressure of knockout football. They’ve also got to deal with the massive expectation on their shoulders, as the Black Knights are favourites for the A-League title, a remarkable position for a brand new club.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.