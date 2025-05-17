In a season of remarkable achievements, Auckland FC added another chapter on Saturday night. They became the New Zealand-based A-League team to win a playoff match in Australia, after the Wellington Phoenix suffered several near misses over the years.
And what a way to do it. The 1-0 win over the Melbourne Victory – thanks to Logan Rogerson’s 64th-minute goal – was stirring stuff, though it could have been even more emphatic, with Neyder Moreno agonisingly close to a second in the 95th minute, as his shot rebounded off both posts and somehow stayed out.
A 2-0 margin would have virtually killed off the tie ahead of the home leg next Saturday at Go Media stadium, leaving the Victory with a massive mountain to climb. So the episode may yet come to be seen as a Sliding Doors moment, if the Australian team manage to repeat their heroics of last season, crossing the Tasman and winning the away leg.
But that seems unlikely. Auckland FC will know they have improvement in them and are now tuned up after a fortnight off. And they will take a lot of belief from Saturday’s effort, an intense contest in a cauldron of noise. They were tested, especially in the first 20 minutes, and were forced into some desperate defending inside their penalty area – but they never buckled.
Still, it’s hard not to focus on the drama of Moreno’s moment. As he bore down on the Melbourne Victory goal, time seemed to stand still inside AAMI Park. Released by a precise pass by Guillermo May, the Colombian was in space, on a trademark Auckland FC lightning counter-attack. He was pushed wide by a covering defender, but his angled shot – from the edge of the area – seemed destined for the net. But it caught the inside of the right post, bounced across to hit the inside of the left upright then straight back into the arms of Victory goalkeeper Jack Duncan.