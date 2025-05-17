Follow the action from the first leg of the A-League semifinal between Auckland FC and Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

By Michael Burgess

Ask Auckland FC about their approach to the first leg of their A-League semifinal against Melbourne Victory and the answer will be a simple one. They are going there to win. There are always extra permutations, complications and intrigue around a home and away series, which becomes a 180-minute contest.

It’s a tricky balance. Do you pick or stick? And how aggressive should you be? Football soothsayers will emphasise caution, pointing to the adage that you can’t win such a tie after 90 minutes – but you can lose it. The Black Knights are emphasising a positive strategy, determined to control their destiny before the return to Auckland next week and take the game to their opponents rather than focus on avoiding defeat.

“We want to win – it’s a big difference,” said midfielder Louis Verstraete. “It’s a totally different mindset to if you go somewhere and you don’t want to win, then you are a little bit scared and you just defend. We want to play our normal football, be aggressive in the pressing, we want to go forwards, that is the plan.”

Coach Steve Corica, a veteran of numerous finals matches as a player and coach, concurred. Having a second leg does change the equation – but not by much.

“I don’t like going in just for a draw, for instance, that’s not my mindset,” said Corica. “[And] if you give them [the squad] a negative mindset, that is not good for us. My mindset is to win every game. We want to get ourselves in a good position to take home to Go Media stadium.”

However, it’s likely to be a cagey affair. Melbourne Victory are the masters of playoff football, with so much experience down the years, while Auckland’s startling success this season has been built on a strong defensive template. That will continue, especially against a Melbourne team with several attacking threats.

“They have a few players on an individual level who can decide the game,” said Verstraete.

Corica feels his team are in a good place. He isn’t concerned about any lingering effects of the 4-2 defeat to Western Unitedin their last competitive match, pointing out that a dip was to be expected with the hangover from the Premiers Plate party. They have benefited from the week off – with a chance to refocus – and are starting with a clean slate.