Home / Sport

Auckland FC v Melbourne Victory: The A-League party that never got started

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Auckland players thank their fans as their inaugural season ended on a sour note. Photo / Photosport

Almost 90 minutes after the final whistle, Auckland FC reserve Scott Galloway was still sitting on the field.

Go Media Stadium had long emptied out, though some fans remained, milling around and trying to contemplate what they had witnessed.

Galloway hadn’t featured in the shock 2-0 loss to Melbourne Victory

Save

