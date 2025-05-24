Live updates of the A-League second leg semifinal between Auckland FC and Melbourne Victory.

One leg down, one to go.

Auckland FC have 90 minutes of football left to play before they etch their name in more history.

A win or draw against the Melbourne Victory at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Saturday will be enough to earn their spot in the A-League grand final. By doing so, they will be a step closer to becoming the first expansion team to win a premiership and a championship.

After beating the Melbourne Victory 1-0 in the opening semifinal across the ditch, a ticket to the grand final is the Black Knights’ to lose.

As the club stand on the brink of an unprecedented achievement, the Herald has you covered with all you need to know ahead of the match.

What if it’s a draw?

The two-legged semifinal is played on aggregate scoring. Auckland FC currently lead the tie 1-0 after their clash in Melbourne.

It’s now essentially halftime. Whoever advance through to the grand final will be the team who have scored the most across the two legs.

Away goals do not count double.

If the aggregate score is tied by the end of the second fixture, they will play extra time, which is 15 minutes each way. If it’s still tied, they’ll enter a penalty shootout.

Players to watch?

Auckland FC: Alex Paulsen, goalkeeper

Paulsen, who played every minute of the season on loan from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, is having another rock-solid campaign between the sticks. The former Wellington Phoenix star kept 13 clean sheets this season, never conceding a goal to the Melbourne Victory. The young Aucklander will be seeking revenge against Melbourne after they knocked his Phoenix side out of the competition at this stage last season.

Auckland FC's Alex Paulsen. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC: Francis De Vries, defender

De Vries’ defensive prowess and deadly left foot have been game-changers in his breakout A-League campaign. His form has earned the former Eastern Suburbs AFC player an All Whites recall. He’s provided eight assists and two goals this season, including the cross that led to the only goal in the first semifinal.

Auckland FC: Guillermo May, forward

The striker was named the club’s most valuable player for the season after amassing 11 goal contributions across their first campaign. The Uruguayan’s press, link-up play and one-touch passes are almost as good as his shot from distance.

Melbourne Victory: Ryan Teague, midfielder

The 23-year-old midfield weapon is ranked the highest this season among players for passes into the final third and ranks second for possession won in the defensive third. His technical abilities and game awareness are what helped Teague earn his Socceroos debut this season. He’ll be a threat to Auckland as the Aussies are forced to chase the tie early on.

Melbourne Victory: Zinedine Machach, midfielder

With five goals and six assists this season, the French forward could be a liability to Auckland. The 28-year-old is a fan favourite due to his aggressiveness and power on the ball and his finishing prowess.

Head-to-head?

The TAB has Auckland FC paying $2.10 to win the match and the Melbourne Victory at $3.25.

A draw after 90 minutes is paying $3.50.

Auckland FC are paying $1.18 to qualify for the grand final, and the Melbourne Victory $4.33.

Auckland FC celebrate their priceless goal. (AAP Image/Rob Prezioso/ Photosport)

How to get there?

Trains will be running every 10-20 minutes from Waitematā Station (Britomart) to Penrose Station. It’s a 15-minute walk from there to Go Media Stadium.

Special event buses will run from Albany to Station Rd, as well as many standard scheduled bus routes.

Public transport fare is included in match tickets.

How to watch?

The match has officially sold out. Ticket resale may be available through Ticketmaster.

Watch live on Sky Sport or follow live updates on the NZ Herald.

What do the experts think?

Bonnie Jansen: 1-1 (AFC win 2-1 on aggregate)

Jason Pine: AFC 2-1 (AFC win 3-1 on aggregate)

Alex Powell: AFC 2-0 (AFC win 3-0 on aggregate)

Winston Aldworth: AFC 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate)

Cam McMillan: AFC 3-0 (4-0 on aggregate)

Michael Burgess: AFC 2-1 (AFC win 3-1 on aggregate)

Elliott Smith: MV 2-1 (AFC win on penalties)

Clay Wilson: AFC 2-1 (AFC win 3-1 on aggregate)

Christopher Reive: AFC 1-0 (AFC win 2-0 on aggregate)