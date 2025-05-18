The 1-0 win, thanks to a Logan Rogerson header in the 64th minute, didn’t come from nothing. The team responded well to the wet conditions, relying on counter-attacking football, a bit of mongrel at the back and precision across the park.

It’s a result that coach Steve Corica and the team will be more than happy to bring back to Tāmaki Makaurau as they finish off what is technically the second half of the semifinal.

However, the Black Knights had a golden opportunity to edge closer to a grand final berth when Neyder Moreno found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Jack Duncan in the dying moments. His strike pinballed off both posts before bouncing out – a moment that could prove decisive for either side.

As the teams prepare to return to Go Media Stadium, the question remains: is the tie still wide open, or have Auckland FC built an unbreachable fortress, leaving Melbourne with too much ground to cover?

A Melbourne Victory perspective

The pressure’s off Melbourne now.

They have had their chance to dictate terms in the opening fixture, backed by their home crowd. It was an opportunity for them to prove why they are the most dominant force in the A-League men‘s competition, with 18 wins in finals football.

And though it didn’t go their way at home, 1-0 down isn’t a mountain to climb.

No team head into the changing rooms at halftime on that scoreline thinking they’re down and out. All it means is they can play with a little more freedom, hunger and grit.

A two-goal deficit – had Moreno converted that strike – would look a lot different. Melbourne would be forced to go for it, which could result in isolating themselves at the back, leaving holes across the park and opportunities for Auckland to pounce.

Striking the right balance between defensive stability and attacking intent will be crucial.

Auckland FC celebrate their priceless goal in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

On Saturday, an early Melbourne goal could flip the momentum instantly, rattling Auckland and their home crowd, dismantling the control they’ve maintained throughout the season.

And that possibility is real. Melbourne dominated possession in the first leg and possess a formidable attacking trio in Daniel Arzani, Nikolaos Vergos and Nishan Velupillay – each capable of turning the game on its head.

They overcame a dominant Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League’s elimination final, and let’s also not forget how the Victory shattered Kiwi football fans’ hopes last season, defeating the Wellington Phoenix 2-1 in the capital during the second semifinal leg.

While Melbourne aren’t in the driver’s seat heading to Auckland, they’re knocking on the door. A comeback isn’t out of the question just yet.

An Auckland FC perspective

This is exactly where Corica and his team wanted to be – dictating the game, just as they have all season. A spot in the grand final is Auckland FC’s to lose.

While a 2-0 lead would have offered a greater cushion, their 1-0 advantage allows them to play with measured control rather than relentless aggression. But staying alert against Melbourne’s attack remains crucial, and this week’s preparations must focus on breaking free from their own third. Because Melbourne will come at them from the first whistle.

Fortunately, Auckland FC can rely on the defensive structure that has been their foundation all season – compact, disciplined and unwavering.

A one-goal advantage isn’t enough to park the bus – Auckland will need goals, or at least an early strike, to deny Melbourne any momentum.

They must be precise in possession, avoiding costly turnovers in dangerous areas. Yet, with the lead, they have the luxury of sitting back, reading the Victory’s approach and patiently choosing their moments to strike.

The home crowd will be their 12th man, fuelling the intensity with excitement and nerves.

But composure is key – Auckland FC must tread the fine line between confidence and complacency.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.