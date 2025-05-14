Auckland FC stars (from left): Hiroki Sakai, Francis de Vries, Guillermo May and Alex Paulsen. Illustration / NZ Herald, Photo / Photosport
Auckland FC will start their march towards more silverware from Saturday, determined to carve their name into the history books as the first expansion team to claim premiership and championship titles in a debut season.
Facing the Melbourne Victory in a home-and-away semifinal showdown, the Black Knights have 180 minutes to secure their place in the grand final and stand on the brink of an unprecedented achievement.
Whether you’re a diehard supporter or just getting acquainted with the excitement of the game, the Herald has you covered with the ultimate guide to hopping on the Black Knights’ bandwagon.
Who is Auckland FC?
Auckland FC, AKA the Black Knights, are the A-League’s newest kids on the block, having joined the competition since the start of the 2024-2025 season.
After the Wellington Phoenix, they are the second New Zealand-based men’s side playing in the transtasman professional football league.
Why should I get behind them?
Blues who? Auckland’s new favourite sports team have continued to break records all season, on and off the pitch. With their family-friendly game-day experience, Auckland FC have sold out Go Media Stadium in Mt Smart three times on their way to being crowned Premiers.
After dominating their inaugural season, losing just three matches in 26 games, Auckland lifted the Premiers Plate on April 27. They are the first football team in Aotearoa to win silverware in the A-League.
What’s the big deal about this month?
Auckland FC qualified for the semifinals after finishing the regular season at the top of the pack.
The games are played on aggregate, which means after the first fixture, it’s essentially halftime. Whoever is to advance through to the Grand Final will be the team that has scored the most across the two legs.
Away goals do not count double.
If it’s tied by the end of the second fixture, they will play extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.
The Victory are widely regarded as one of the league’s most dominant clubs, boasting four championships and three premierships, with more finals series wins than any other team.
However, when it comes to head-to-head encounters, Auckland appear to be the more formidable side. This season, they held the Victory to a goalless draw at Mt Smart before securing a commanding 2-0 win across the Ditch.
If Auckland are to come out on top of the two-match showdown, they’ll host the grand final at Go Media Stadium, Mount Smart on May 31 – another perk they secured by finishing top of the ladder.
Which players should you cheer for?
Alex Paulsen, goalkeeper
Paulsen, who played every minute of the regular season on loan from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, is having another rock-solid campaign between the sticks. The former Wellington Phoenix star kept 12 clean sheets and will be crucial to Auckland’s success in the finals series. The young Aucklander will have vengeance on his mind after Melbourne knocked his Phoenix side out of the competition at this stage last season.
De Vries’ defensive prowess and deadly left foot have been game-changers in his breakout A-League campaign. His form has earned the former Eastern Suburbs AFC player an All Whites call-up. Having provided seven assists and two goals in the regular season, Melbourne will surely be wary of De Vries when it comes to set pieces.
