After the Wellington Phoenix, they are the second New Zealand-based men’s side playing in the transtasman professional football league.

Why should I get behind them?

Blues who? Auckland’s new favourite sports team have continued to break records all season, on and off the pitch. With their family-friendly game-day experience, Auckland FC have sold out Go Media Stadium in Mt Smart three times on their way to being crowned Premiers.

After dominating their inaugural season, losing just three matches in 26 games, Auckland lifted the Premiers Plate on April 27. They are the first football team in Aotearoa to win silverware in the A-League.

Auckland FC players celebrate winning the A-League Premiers Plate. Photo / Photosport

What’s the big deal about this month?

Auckland FC qualified for the semifinals after finishing the regular season at the top of the pack.

They meet the Melbourne Victory (who finished fifth) across two legs: the first in Melbourne on May 17 and the second back in Auckland on May 24.

The games are played on aggregate, which means after the first fixture, it’s essentially halftime. Whoever is to advance through to the Grand Final will be the team that has scored the most across the two legs.

Away goals do not count double.

If it’s tied by the end of the second fixture, they will play extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.

The Victory are widely regarded as one of the league’s most dominant clubs, boasting four championships and three premierships, with more finals series wins than any other team.

However, when it comes to head-to-head encounters, Auckland appear to be the more formidable side. This season, they held the Victory to a goalless draw at Mt Smart before securing a commanding 2-0 win across the Ditch.

If Auckland are to come out on top of the two-match showdown, they’ll host the grand final at Go Media Stadium, Mount Smart on May 31 – another perk they secured by finishing top of the ladder.

Which players should you cheer for?

Alex Paulsen, goalkeeper

Paulsen, who played every minute of the regular season on loan from English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, is having another rock-solid campaign between the sticks. The former Wellington Phoenix star kept 12 clean sheets and will be crucial to Auckland’s success in the finals series. The young Aucklander will have vengeance on his mind after Melbourne knocked his Phoenix side out of the competition at this stage last season.

Alex Paulsen and Hiroki Sakai celebrate winning the A-League Premiers Plate. Photo / Photosport

Francis De Vries, defender

De Vries’ defensive prowess and deadly left foot have been game-changers in his breakout A-League campaign. His form has earned the former Eastern Suburbs AFC player an All Whites call-up. Having provided seven assists and two goals in the regular season, Melbourne will surely be wary of De Vries when it comes to set pieces.

Guillermo May, forward

The striker was named the club’s most valuable player for the season after amassing 11 goal contributions across their first campaign. The Uruguayan’s press, link-up play and one-touch passes are almost as good as his shot from distance.

Auckland FC's supporters group, The Port. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Common Auckland FC phrases?

Keen to catch up on the lingo? Here are some common Auckland FC fan phrases.

“Auckland FC are New Zealand’s best team.” (In reference to their clean sweep over Kiwi rivals, the Wellington Phoenix.)

“How about that 6-1 win over the Phoenix?” (In reference to their final derby match against the Phoenix in Auckland, won 6-1.)

“Neyder, the super sub.” (Striker Neyder Moreno is known for his clutch moments, often coming off the bench, scoring last-minute goals for Auckland FC.)

“Sad to see Paulsen go.” (Club officials have confirmed it’s unlikely goalkeeper Paulsen will stay another season as he was only on loan from AFC Bournemouth for a year.)

“Melbourne hurt the Phoenix this time last year.” (Victory broke Wellingtonians’ and Kiwis’ hearts in the second semifinal in the capital last year. They won 2-1 in extra time.)

“Up the Port!” (Auckland FC’s supporters group. They are loud and proud and have been from day one. Catch them in Bay 21 and 22 on the south stand at Go Media Stadium.)

“Where’s the slide?” (Home games this season have featured a giant inflatable slide on the north bank promoting the club’s family-first ethos.)

Auckland FC’s upcoming fixtures

Away semifinal - May 17: Auckland FC v Melbourne Victory, AAMI Park, 9.35pm NZT

Tyler Street Sport, The Brit and Takutai Square will all be hosting watch parties for the team’s away semifinal.

Attendees can expect a great atmosphere, with Takutai Square hosting a 30sqm big screen, cage football, DJ and lawn games, making it ideal for families.

Home semifinal – May 24: Auckland FC v Melbourne Victory, Go Media Stadium, 6pm

Grand final

May 31: TBD v TBD

