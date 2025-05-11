Auckland FC have made history and the celebrations were fitting to the occasion. Video / Ben Dickens

Auckland FC will square off against the Melbourne Victory in a home-and-away semifinal series for a spot in the A-League men’s grand final.

The Victory upset the Western Sydney Wanderers, who were unbeaten in 14 matches, 2-1 in Saturday’s elimination final to earn the right to meet the Black Knights, who finished top of the table to claim the Premiers Plate in their inaugural season.

The first leg will take place at Melbourne’s AAMI Park next Saturday, May 17 at 9.35pm before the second leg at Mt Smart Stadium the following Saturday, May 24, at 6pm.

Auckland have had the better of their two regular-season meetings with the Victory, playing out a goalless draw on New Year’s Day, before claiming a 2-0 win in Melbourne last month, thanks to goals from Louis Verstraete and Guillermo May.

Victory boss Arthur Diles knows they will have to be at their best to beat Auckland.