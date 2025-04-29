Auckland FC have made history and the celebrations were fitting to the occasion. Video / Ben Dickens

Wrexham Football Club are headed to New Zealand.

Off the back of their recent promotion to the second-tier English Championship, the Herald understands the Welsh side will soon confirm a friendly match in July.

It will be against Auckland FC or the Wellington Phoenix, as well as at least one and possibly two games against Australian A-League sides.

Auckland FC appeal as the most likely opponents, given their recent success in lifting the Premiers’ Plate in their inaugural season and with a chance to achieve a historic double if they can win the A-League Championship in late May.

The Wellington Phoenix have previously hosted matches against United States glamour side Los Angeles Galaxy (with England and Manchester United great David Beckham featuring), Argentine icons Boca Juniors and Premier League sides West Ham United and Newcastle United.