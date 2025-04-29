Advertisement
Wrexham FC to tour New Zealand in July, face Auckland FC or Wellington Phoenix

Jason Pine
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Wrexham Football Club are headed to New Zealand.

Off the back of their recent promotion to the second-tier English Championship, the Herald understands the Welsh side will soon confirm a friendly match in July.

It will be against Auckland FC or the Wellington Phoenix, as well as at least one and possibly two games against Australian A-League sides.

Auckland FC appeal as the most likely opponents, given their recent success in lifting the Premiers’ Plate in their inaugural season and with a chance to achieve a historic double if they can win the A-League Championship in late May.

The Wellington Phoenix have previously hosted matches against United States glamour side Los Angeles Galaxy (with England and Manchester United great David Beckham featuring), Argentine icons Boca Juniors and Premier League sides West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Wrexham shot to prominence through their purchase by celebrity Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021 and secured a third consecutive promotion with victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday (NZT).

Having achieved promotion in three successive years since Reynolds and McElhenney came on board, Wrexham are now just one tier below the Premier League.

The Welcome to Wrexham reality TV series has also skyrocketed their profile, with Australia reportedly in the top five markets for viewership of the docuseries.

It’s not known whether Reynolds and McElhenney will accompany the team, although Reynolds has previously visited New Zealand and has worked with famed Kiwi director Taika Waititi.

An official announcement of oppositions, venues and match-dates for Wrexham’s July tour is expected in the next fortnight.

The tour will be part of Wrexham’s pre-season, before their maiden campaign in the English Championship.

The team had also been linked with signing England and soon-to-be-former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

However, the 38-year-old has since ruled out any move to Wales.

