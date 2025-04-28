Chief executive Nick Becker told the Herald thatfamily, champagne and dancing were the common themes of the night after being crowned minor premiers for the 2024-25 A-League season, before “all roads led to Danny Doolans”, the Irish pub on Auckland’s viaduct, following their final home game against Perth Glory.
“We had a couple of quiet beers,” Becker said sarcastically, “then we all got Danny Doolan-ed.”
Becker said he had exchanged messages with his boss and club owner, Bill Foley, who was “over the moon” that the club were regular-season winners in their first season.
On a wet Sunday evening, the Aucklanders lifted the Premiers Plate with a game to spare in front of 25,000 fans.
The spectators were in no rush to leave the Penrose stadium after the fulltime whistle, despite it being late on a school night and their clothing being damp.
The Port, club members and bandwagon fans watched the occasion in awe as Auckland celebrated becoming the first New Zealand team to win any A-League silverware.
Getting pictures with teammates and whānau was first on the agenda of celebrations for the Auckland FC squad before fans who lingered post-match had their shirts signed and shared selfies with their favourite players.
Corica explained how the different victories compare.
“They’re all different, you know, I was at [Sydney FC] for a long time.
“[Auckland’s win] is very special because we started the club together, it’s new, it’s fresh, and Auckland haven’t had a team here for a long time.
“First trophy ever from a New Zealand team as well in the A-League, so that’s really special as well.”
“[My favourite colour] is definitely blue and black.”
After a final regular-season fixture against Western United in Melbourne this Saturday, the Black Knights will enter a playoff run towards the grand final. If they go all the way, they’ll become the first expansion team to win the double in their first season.
The club’s away semifinal will be played on the weekend of May 17.
Their opponents won’t be confirmed until the week following the elimination final, but will be either Western United, the Western Sydney Wanderers, the Melbourne Victory, Adelaide United or Sydney FC.
The Herald can confirm the home semifinal is scheduled for Go Media Stadium on Saturday, May 24.
Becker confirmed tickets for the home semifinal would go on sale shortly after their final regular-season match.
“The good news for Auckland FC fans is that if you’re an Auckland FC member, you get an exclusive window to buy tickets, so you’d be able to buy the seat that you have sat in all season.”
Auckland FC will host the grand final if they qualify after finishing top of the league. Whether that is hosted at Go Media Stadium or the bigger venue of Eden Park is set to be announced within the next week.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.