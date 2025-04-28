On a wet Sunday evening, the Aucklanders lifted the Premiers Plate with a game to spare in front of 25,000 fans.

The spectators were in no rush to leave the Penrose stadium after the fulltime whistle, despite it being late on a school night and their clothing being damp.

The Port, club members and bandwagon fans watched the occasion in awe as Auckland celebrated becoming the first New Zealand team to win any A-League silverware.

Getting pictures with teammates and whānau was first on the agenda of celebrations for the Auckland FC squad before fans who lingered post-match had their shirts signed and shared selfies with their favourite players.

It wasn’t until almost 90 minutes post-match that Auckland FC could head into the sheds.

That’s when the hardcore celebrations kicked off.

Alex Paulsen and Hiroki Sakai have played starring roles in Auckland FC's historic debut season. Photo / Photosport

The iconic celebratory football song Freed From Desire by Gala was blasted through a JBL speaker as they jumped up and down, belting out the lyrics and spraying champagne.

Coach Steve Corica was seen on social media sculling beer from the Premiers Plate as forward Logan Rogerson cheered his heart out.

The team then headed to the Black Knight Lounge on Go Media Stadium’s east stand, where they celebrated with Auckland FC staff, friends and family.

The night was only just getting started at this point.

Becker said a group of the coaching staff and management headed to a private celebratory dinner at Andiamo on Jervois Road – a restaurant that’s part of the Foley Hospitality group.

The players headed to bars in Auckland city before they all regrouped for live music at Danny Doolan’s.

Corica’s favourite colour

Despite a final league game next week and semifinals around the corner, Corica wanted his side to celebrate this victory.

“Definitely they need to celebrate,” Corica told the Herald.

“It’s part and parcel of it. They’ve achieved something special here this season.

“Obviously we want more than what we’ve got, but they deserve to celebrate tonight.”

The 52-year-old Australian knows what these moments mean.

He’s built quite the trophy collection, and if history is anything to go by, it’s always been dressed in blue.

After guiding Auckland FC to the Premiers Plate, he now boasts four pieces of A-League silverware as a manager, to go along with the three he won as a player.

From sky-blue Sydney FC to electric-blue Auckland FC, Corica has proven he knows how to lead teams to victory.

Corica explained how the different victories compare.

“They’re all different, you know, I was at [Sydney FC] for a long time.

“[Auckland’s win] is very special because we started the club together, it’s new, it’s fresh, and Auckland haven’t had a team here for a long time.

“First trophy ever from a New Zealand team as well in the A-League, so that’s really special as well.”

“[My favourite colour] is definitely blue and black.”

After a final regular-season fixture against Western United in Melbourne this Saturday, the Black Knights will enter a playoff run towards the grand final. If they go all the way, they’ll become the first expansion team to win the double in their first season.

The club’s away semifinal will be played on the weekend of May 17.

Their opponents won’t be confirmed until the week following the elimination final, but will be either Western United, the Western Sydney Wanderers, the Melbourne Victory, Adelaide United or Sydney FC.

The Herald can confirm the home semifinal is scheduled for Go Media Stadium on Saturday, May 24.

Becker confirmed tickets for the home semifinal would go on sale shortly after their final regular-season match.

“The good news for Auckland FC fans is that if you’re an Auckland FC member, you get an exclusive window to buy tickets, so you’d be able to buy the seat that you have sat in all season.”

Auckland FC will host the grand final if they qualify after finishing top of the league. Whether that is hosted at Go Media Stadium or the bigger venue of Eden Park is set to be announced within the next week.

Auckland FC’s upcoming fixtures

Regular season

May 8: Auckand FC v Western United, Tarneit, 8pm

Away semifinal

May 17: Auckland FC v (lowest-ranked elimination final winner), Australia

Home semifinal

May 24: Auckland FC v (lowest-ranked elimination final winner), Go Media Stadium

Grand final

June 1: TBD v TBD

