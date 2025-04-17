Revealed: The business behind Auckland Football Club

“We will in year one, in year two, lose money, but we’ve actually carved out a pathway to sustainability - to break even - without relying heavily across broadcast money,” AFC chief executive Nick Becker told Markets with Madison.
The club strategically invests in its match-day experience to entice all ends of the fan spectrum, with its VIP Black Knight Club membership lounge having both family-friendly and adult activities on offer.
“At one end of it we’ve got a kids fan zone, at the other end of it we’ve got a cocktail bar.
“Premium experiences at sport in New Zealand have a long way to catch up to other countries.”
Its most extreme fans in the crowd were involved in The Port - AFC’s hardcore fan club - which Becker said was built completely organically.
Players
Becker stays out of what happens on the field.
The team is led by AFC’s football director Terry McFlynn and head coach Steve Corica.
“They’re the experts.
“We look at the actual business side of it all, we [the executives] are not sitting there going, ‘can you play right wing?‘, ‘have you got a good shot?‘.”
Although he noted player transfers could be lucrative for the club long-term.
“The big and hardest job is everything else,” Becker joked.
