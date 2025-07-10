Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets with Madison

Tracksuit’s Times Square takeover: Global growth figures revealed after $42m raise

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Tracksuit just closed a US$25 million funding round to push its brand tracking tool into boardrooms, including in the epicentre of advertising - New York City.

The brand measurement software provider Tracksuit has grown its United States-based division by 260% in the past year, landing clients such as retailers Steve Madden and The Real Real.

“We’re more than doubling every year,” Tracksuit co-founder and co-CEO Connor Archbold told Markets with Madison.

“We’re starting to crank into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets with Madison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets with Madison