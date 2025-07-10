The billboard read: “Look mom, I made it to Times Square!”
Tracksuit currently tracked 10,000 brands, however it was receiving requests from customers to track content creators, influencers and other businesses, according to Archbold, suggesting it still had plenty of areas to expand its product offering into.
“Half of what we see is people using Tracksuit only once or twice a year. For about the same cost, they can get it all the time,” co-founder and co-CEO Matthew Herbert added.
“The second piece is around brands and businesses who have never done brand-tracking, but brand is becoming such an important part in long-term sustained business growth, more attention is coming on.”
In this episode above, Markets with Madison visits the Tracksuit team in New York and talks to the co-founders from London to discuss how it’s making marketing matter at the board table amid an AI advertising shift.
