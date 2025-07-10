Tracksuit just closed a US$25 million funding round to push its brand tracking tool into boardrooms, including in the epicentre of advertising - New York City.

The brand measurement software provider Tracksuit has grown its United States-based division by 260% in the past year, landing clients such as retailers Steve Madden and The Real Real.

“We’re more than doubling every year,” Tracksuit co-founder and co-CEO Connor Archbold told Markets with Madison.

“We’re starting to crank into bigger and bigger companies.”

The company just raised US$25 million ($42m) and was signing multi-year long deals with enterprises around the world, Archbold revealed.

To celebrate the milestone, its New York-based team had their faces plastered on a billboard in the epicentre of advertising, Times Square in New York.