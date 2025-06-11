Just warming up: Tracksuit co-founder Connor Archbold says his firm will double the number of brands it tracks this year. Photo / Supplied

Tracksuit has raised US$25 million ($42m) in one of the largest venture capital raises for a local start-up.

The firm was founded in 2021 with the idea of giving smaller companies access to the same brand-tracking survey tools big companies buy in from big research outfits – but at a tenth of the cost and with more DIY flexibility.

It now has big corporates on its books too, including Disney, Zuru, Goodman Fielder, Steve Madden and New Zealand’s Simplicity KiwiSaver.

All up, it has 1000 customers across New Zealand, Australia, the US and elsewhere, with its software tracking the progress of some 10,000 brands – which Tracksuit co-founder Connor Archbold wants to double to 20,000 by year’s end.

Archbold says it has 150 staff today – “mostly in New Zealand” – with plans to hire another 50 with the new funds as it develops new products and pushes into Europe and Asia.