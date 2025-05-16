Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

On the Up: NZ e-learning firm Chameleon signs TikTok, ANZ, NRL

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Chameleon Creator founder and chief executive Todd Hammington.

Chameleon Creator founder and chief executive Todd Hammington.

A firm run by a Wānaka designer has seen its revenue jump 50% to $2 million over the past year after signing TikTok and other top clients.

Todd Hammington’s Chameleon Creator has always done well, but he says it‘s levelled up over the past few months, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology