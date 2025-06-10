Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

A $529 phone, bought in March, can only make 3G calls; IRD’s AI warning; Musk’s pain is Beck’s gain; a self-employed Wellington man scores a $15,760 Google Cloud refund – Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

It's not just super-budget "burner" phones, or older models, that won't be able to make calls after the 3G switch-off. Photo / Getty Creative

It's not just super-budget "burner" phones, or older models, that won't be able to make calls after the 3G switch-off. Photo / Getty Creative

It’s refund week on Tech Insider, with happy endings (if lingering questions for future buyers) after a mid-price phone fell short and a cloud service caused a major bill shock. Plus: the IRD’s warning for those looking to use AI to save time on their tax return, the Trump-Musk bromance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology