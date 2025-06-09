Text 3G to 550 to see if your phone will be affected by Spark, One NZ and 2degrees shutting their 3G networks by year's end. Image / Cole Slawson

2degrees said “year’s end” remained its 3G switch-off date.

So did One NZ, but a spokesman hinted at a bit of wiggle room with a “phased approach” possible in some areas.

“We’ll keep a close eye on 4G versus 3G coverage as we switch off, because the different technologies may have slightly different footprints in some locations, and we have several connectivity options to support customers.”

No 111 calls

“Phones that rely on 3G technology won’t connect to any networks after the shutdown, including making a 111 emergency call,” Telecommunications Carriers Forum chief executive Paul Brislen said.

3G is now old hat. 3G mobile networks were introduced in the 2000s, and Apple launched its first 4G-capable iPhone back in 2012.

But the Herald has heard anecdotal evidence that 3G phones have been sold at retailers even over the past month.

Most are super-budget options but some are also more expensive models that don’t conform to the 4G calling standard used in NZ.

Brislen said this morning that his organisation (whose members include Spark, 2degrees and One NZ) was aware of the issue.

“We’ve resent letters to all retailers reiterating the need to ensure these products are fit for purpose under legislation [the Consumer Guarantees Act and the Fair Trading Act],” Brislen said.

Retailers shouldn’t be selling a product with a limited lifespan, Brislen said. The mobile network operators first announced their “end of 2025″ deadline in 2023.

Many devices beyond phones

Many makers of so called internet of things (IoT) devices that run have kept using 3G regardless - or kept it on for a long time - because they had low mobile data needs.

For example, any Amazon Kindle bought before 2021 downloads e-books via 3G if out of Wi-Fi range (really old Kindles - from 2009 or earlier, don’t have the option to connect to a Wi-Fi network).

And RNZ recently highlighted the case of a Christchurch woman who bought a gate in 2024. She recently discovered its cellular remote-control function would no longer work after the 3G shutdown. An upgrade would cost $1000.

Some IoT devices can also run on 2G. There is one 2G network left in the country - run by One NZ - which will be switched off on the same day as its 3G network.

10 complaints

“The Commerce Commission has received 10 inquiries relating to products’ workability after the 3G shutdown,” general manager, fair trading, competition and credit Vanessa Horne said.

The majority of inquiries received relate to mobile phones losing functionality, Horne said.

But there are also complaints about vehicle monitors, an agricultural GPS and reporting system and a home security system.

“Under the Fair Trading Act, traders should not mislead consumers about the products and services that they sell. Traders should inform consumers of any upcoming changes when selling devices that may no longer work once the changes to 3G are implemented.

“If consumers are not informed of these changes at time of purchase, this could raise concerns under the Fair Trading Act.

Spark's 3G network, initially branded "XT", was launched in 2009 when it was still part of Telecom, in a campaign fronted by Top Gear's Richard Hammond. Pictured: Then Telecom CEO Paul Reynolds, addressing a press briefing about persistent outages during its early days. Photo / Dean Purcell.

“Consumers also have rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act,” Horne said.

“The CGA guarantees that products should be of acceptable quality and be fit for their purpose, for a reasonable amount of time.”

If not, the buyer can make a claim for a full refund via the Disputes Tribunal.

“In addition, traders must not mislead consumers about their rights under the CGA. If consumers purchase a 3G device without being informed of the shutdown, they may have grounds for a complaint under the CGA,” Horne said.

How to find out if your phone will survive the 3G shutdown

There are some complicated nuances. Some phones are billed as “4G” or “5G” but that’s only for data.

They still use 3G for calling or are not compatible with the “VoLTE” (voice over long-term evolution) standard used for 4G calling.

But there’s a simple way to check if your mobile is ready for the switch off.

Text “3G” to 550 from any mobile phone to instantly find out if your device is ready for the change, Brislen said.

If you own an internet-connected device, it’s trickier: You’ll have to contact the manufacturer, or the retailer you bought it from.

Spark says the following are the most common 3G phones on its network.

iPhone 6

Samsung Galaxy S7

Huawei Y5

HMD Global Nokia 3310

Huawei Nova 3e

Mobiwire SAS Pocket 2

Oppo A5 (AX5)

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro

iPhone 5S

Alcatel 1B

Spark says closing its 3G network “will free up limited radio spectrum to support the expansion of 5G and allow for continued investment in Spark’s 4G network across Aotearoa”.

One NZ and 2degrees take similar lines.

While mobile users can still experience “4G drop out” - where their phone steps down to 3G because they move out of range of a 4G or 5G-capable celltower, all three mobile players say upgrades will eliminate this problem by the time they switch off their respective 3G networks.

