5G networks will replace the old 3G network, affecting an array of household products. Photo / Bevan Conley

5G networks will replace the old 3G network, affecting an array of household products. Photo / Bevan Conley

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Christchurch woman Elly was shocked to be told that if she wants her automatic gate to keep working as it is now, she’ll have to spend almost $1000 to get it upgraded.

The gate runs on the 3G mobile network that is being turned off at the end of the year.

She said she wouldn’t be too annoyed, except she bought the gate in January last year, well after the shutdown of the network was signalled.

“We saved for ages for the gate, you’d expect something like that to last.”