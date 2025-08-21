Its drone detection and disabling products were sold to 70 countries and were used by Ukraine’s military, however it also had commercial use cases, such as preventing drones from disrupting flights and critical infrastructure.

“We’re seeing increasing interest,” Vornik said.

“Data centres, for example, are concerned about drones landing on their roofs and conducting cyber attacks through proximity.”

DroneShield listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2016 and its share price had languished around A20c for years, Vornik said.

However, that had changed recently – its share price hit a peak of A$4.39 in the past year, taking its market valuation above A$3b.

Vornik had a connection to New Zealand. He and his mother migrated from Chechnya, Russia to Christchurch in the late 1990s.

He and three other DroneShield executives had been named on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sanctions list.

“I mean, I’d rather not be, but ... It is a fact of life when you’re in an industry like ours.”

Vornik said his company did not make or sell any lethal weapons that hurt human beings.

