Behind Australia’s $3.3b counter-drone company – and its CEO’s Christchurch connection

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Drones were harmed in the making of this episode, and that’s exactly the point. This episode takes you behind Australian counter-drone company DroneShield’s expansion.

An Australian-listed company making radio frequency-powered drone guns is forecasting A$176.3 million ($194.5m) worth of sales this financial year and expanding its manufacturing base internationally to meet demand.

“This is a super-nascent market,” DroneShield’s chief executive Oleg Vornik told Markets with Madison at its headquarters in Sydney.

“Over 90% of

