Storing Australia’s State Secrets: Inside Sydney’s strategic data centre expansion

“So it’s about optimising their business, which of course, you know, we all get that, respect that, but there’s a consequence.”
Tudehope – who founded the data centre developer, which began as a telecommunications business, with his brother – said it was a good thing that hyperscalers were now building data centres domestically, across Australia and New Zealand.
ASX-listed company Macquarie Technology Group would soon have six data centres, once its Sydney expansion was complete next year.
Some of the hyperscalers, possibly including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, stored some of their customers’ data in Macquarie’s sites.
In this episode of Markets with Madison above, David Tudehope explains demand for data centre developments, including how it works with the hyperscalers, and how they protect state secrets from foreign state actors.
Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the investment show Markets with Madison.