Storing Australia’s State Secrets: Inside Sydney’s strategic data centre expansion

Today's episode of Markets with Madison takes you behind Macquarie Technology Group's data centre expansion in Sydney.

A data centre storing Australian Federal Government information is expanding in Sydney, as desire for domestic data sovereignty increases.

“Data sovereignty is, I think, poorly understood by a lot of business people,” Macquarie Technology Group co-founder and CEO David Tudehope told Markets with Madison inside its Sydney data centre.

“I think for business people, it is unclear, and, to some extent by design, it’s not transparent where the data goes.

“It really is seen as something that’s in the domain of a global software company to work out where to move data.

“They’re obviously worried about utilisation and making sure that all their infrastructure, their servers around the world are fully utilised ...