Storing Australia’s State Secrets: Inside Sydney’s strategic data centre expansion

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Today's episode of Markets with Madison takes you behind Macquarie Technology Group's data centre expansion in Sydney.

A data centre storing Australian Federal Government information is expanding in Sydney, as desire for domestic data sovereignty increases.

“Data sovereignty is, I think, poorly understood by a lot of business people,” Macquarie Technology Group co-founder and CEO David Tudehope told Markets with Madison inside its Sydney data centre.

